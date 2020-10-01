The Grand Party Hotel airs on BBC One every Thursday at 8pm, but who is the owner of the luxurious Shankly Hotel in Liverpool?

The new docu-series began on September 24th, giving an insight into the experience of the staff and guests of the extravagant accommodation. The hotel features suites that sleep up to 14 people, all of which are meticulously decorated in different themes, such as Alice in Wonderland, where all the decor is upside down. There’s no wonder why it is labelled as the most instagrammable hotel!

Everyone is curious on who is the mastermind behind these innovative concepts.

Who is the owner of the Shankly Hotel?

The hotel is a tribute to Scottish footballer and manager of Liverpool PC and it is co owned by Lawrence and Katie Kenwright, with Bill Shankly’s grandson Christopher William Shankly Carline.

Lawrence is the founder of Signature Living, a building developer established in 2008.

What happened in the first episode of The Great Party Hotel?

The first episode follows new manager Lyndon being introduced to the unusual hotel and its different themes, including the ‘social media suites’, where they are named after popular abbreviations used online, such as #LMAO and #YOLO.

The episode also reveals the chaotic process behind a lesbian wedding held at the venue, featuring former X Factor celebrity Wagner.

Twitter reactions to the show

There has been a mixed response from viewers on Twitter, but most are criticising it and confused about how the show has been picked up by BBC:

@steveallenshow U need to watch by last night catch up on the BBC 1 The Grand Party Hotel tv show. What a hoot! — Brenda (@worldcatlover) September 25, 2020

The Grand Party Hotel….. on the BBC???? What the actual fuck is this. 😞 — swanny#soyeuropean🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿#3.5% (@swanneekazoo) September 24, 2020

The Party Hotel. Is the Beeb just buying ITV rejects now?i Feels wrong for BBC One, although I accept I’m probably no longer demographic. — Graeme Pickering (@PickGS) September 24, 2020