The Great British Menu has returned for its 2020 series on BBC Two.

Kicking off from Wednesday, March 18th, the cooking competition sees the best professional chefs across the country compete against each other to create the perfect menu.

To do so, each one of them has to cook a four-course banquet for a special occasion. This year, the banquet is inspired by children’s literature so we can expect to see some masterpieces from Roald Dahl to Harry Potter-inspired dishes!

Newbie Susan Calman has stepped in to present the 2020 series. But, who presented the Great British Menu 2019?

The BBC series didn’t have a presenter in 2019.

In fact, the Great British Menu didn’t have a proper host for more than 10 years.

Journalist Jennie Bond presented series 1 and 2, while she only narrated the next two seasons and the competition didn’t have a presenter during that time.

After Jennie’s departure from the show, Wendy Lloyd stepped in to narrate the BBC cooking show. But again, the series had no presenter.

Why didn’t the show have a host before?

The Great British Menu opted for a no-host series as they wanted to be different from other cooking shows on telly.

For example, Great British Bake Off and Ready Steady Cook have presenters, so we guess the show is after a unique format compared to other programmes.

How have people reacted to Great British Menu 2020?

It’s safe to say that many viewers watching at home are not fans of the series having a presenter.

Some think that having a comedian host like Susan Calman has a similar feel to GBBO, while others just miss the old and distinct format of Great British Menu.

Nevertheless, there are more episodes to come so there’s enough time to develop an interest in the new series.

#GreatBritishMenu It was bad enough when they ditched the episode everyday schedule & now the voiceover woman has gone? Not happy at all with this. No presenter needed on this show!!! — Michael McCartney (@MickeyMcCartney) March 18, 2020

