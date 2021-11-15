Who was Dr Alex George's brother and what happened to him?











Dr Alex George has been raising awareness about youngsters’ mental health ever since Love Island, including telling his brother’s story.

His effort continues, as the doctor and former Islander has now launched a new BBC iPlayer documentary called Our Young Mental Health Crisis.

Detailing his younger brother’s death, several viewers have now been trying to find out what Alex George’s sibling was like growing up.

We found out who his brother was, and what happened to him.

Who was Alex George’s brother?

Alex George’s brother was 19-year-old Llŷr, who died in July 2020.

Llŷr had been offered a place at medical school, and appeared to aspire to follow his brother’s footsteps as a doctor.

Alex and his family used to call Llŷr ‘Our Boy’, which is now engrained on a ring. When he looks at the jewellery, it gives the doctor a bit of strength.

From Wales, Llŷr was passionate about cars and motorcycles. Dr Alex describes him as “bright, talented, funny, empathetic and good-looking”.

What happened to Llŷr?

Llŷr committed suicide during the pandemic, in July 2020. He reportedly had mental health troubles, and was set to start medical school in August.

After receiving the news of Llŷr’s death from his family, he took the five-hour drive back to Wales with his younger brother Elliott.

The former Love Island star said his brother had no history of a diagnosed mental health condition, and never said how he was feeling to him or other family members.

As per The Guardian, Dr Alex George said:

You know, my brother took his life without telling anyone. Why? Because I think he probably felt ashamed that he felt that way. If he’d asked for help, would he still be alive? Maybe.

Get to know Dr Alex’s family

Dr Alex has a younger brother called Elliott, who he said has been his “rock” since they lost Llŷr last year.

He is the son of mum Jane and dad Anthony, who live in Wales.

Alex has previously appeared on Lorraine alongside his mother, after being given the role of Youth Mental Health Ambassador.

Jane revealed she “regrets missing signs” before her son Llŷr took his own life, and felt they had a duty to have those conversations. She told Alex:

You’ve been doing absolutely amazing. Me and dad and Elliot, we are so, so proud and Llŷr looking down would be so so proud of what you are doing.”

WATCH DR ALEX: OUR YOUNG MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS ON BBC IPLAYER NOW

