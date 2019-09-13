Who was Jesy Nelson’s ex? 2013 boyfriend saved her from suicide

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Winning the X Factor in 2011 should have been one of the best moments of Jesy Nelson’s life but a new BBC documentary ‘Odd One Out’ shows the reality of Jesy’s fame.

Little Mix is one of the highest-selling girl groups of all time and with music videos and Instagram posts coming out like there’s no tomorrow, you’d assume that every member of the group would be happy in their lives.

Dagenham beauty Jesy Nelson is part of a girl band that has sold 50 million records worldwide but ‘Odd One Out’ shows how success isn’t everything it seems.

The BBC documentary reveals that one of Jesy’s boyfriends changed her life forever. So, who was her partner in 2013?

What happened to Jesy Nelson in 2013?

In 2013 Jesy and the rest of Little Mix were going back on X Factor. In the lead up to their performance, Jesy explained that she starved herself for a week.

Jesy said:

I didn’t give a s*** if the performance was going to be good. All I cared about was people seeing me and going ‘Ooh she looks good, she’s lost weight’.

The next day Jesy was on the receiving end of more online abuse. And this time it was coming from other celebrities. Katie Hopkins took to Twitter following the X Factor performance and said: “Packet Mix have still got a chubber in their ranks. Less Little Mix. More Pick n Mix.”

She went on to explain how this plunged her into a deeper depression which led to a suicide attempt.

Who was Jesy’s boyfriend in 2013?

At her lowest point, Jessie recalled going to her kitchen one night in 2013 and taking as many tablets as she could in a suicide attempt.

She said: “I just laid in bed for ages waiting for it to happen.”

Jesy’s boyfriend at the time, Jake Roche, woke up and saw her crying. He made her throw up the tablets and called an ambulance. The doctor said to Jesy that she could have caused severe damage to herself.

Jake Roche is one-quarter of boyband Rixton and the son of Coleen Nolan. Jesy and Jake began dating in 2014 and the pair got engaged in 2015. They broke up in 2016 with the pressure of being in the spotlight cited as a reason for their breakup by Jake’s mum on Loose Women.

Jesy’s look in 2013

In 2013, Jesy Nelson looked very different from what she looks like today.

She started out her X Factor journey as a confident barmaid in 2011, however, over the course of the next two years, online abuse caused Jesy to completely lose her self-confidence.

During Odd One Out, both Jesy and her mum, Jan, said what a care-free and happy child she was, without any negative perception of her looks.

The X Factor performance in 2013 was a pinnacle moment for the Little Mix star as she recalled trying so hard to lose weight, yet the trolling still continued.

Jesy said on the BBC programme that she was made to hate her old 2013 self. She said: I loved that Jesy and I can’t just love this Jesy, I’ve got to love every part of me.”

