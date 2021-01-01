Who was the NYE Great British Sewing Bee winner 2020?











The Great British Sewing Bee winner was officially announced during the 2020 New Year’s Eve Celebrity Special.

Kicking off in 2013 in a bid to find “Britain’s best home sewer”, The Great British Sewing Bee helped round off the year with both a Christmas and a New Year Special.

Replacing Claudia Winkleman in 2016, comedian Joe Lycett presents the craft competition show while Patrick Grant and Esme Young judge the contest.

The Great British Sewing Bee: NYE celebrities

Taking part in The Great British Sewing Bee’s New Year’s celebrity special was Lesley Joseph, Sabrina Grant, Sally Phillips and The Vivienne.

With varying levels of sewing skill under their belts and a whole lot of enthusiasm, each round of the celebrity special saw the famous contestants successfully create outfit after outfit.

Round one sees the celebs make a children’s party skirt, a pantomime outfit of their choice and a New Year’s Eve dress.

Who was the Great British Sewing Bee winner 2020?

Although the rounds were close to call, it was actress and comedian Sally Phillips who was crowned the winner of the festive episode.

Sally’s girl’s party skirt, horse costume and simplistic New Year’s dress bagged her the top spot.

When creating her final look, the New Year’s dress inspired by her most memorable New Year’s Eve, Sally said: “If you imagine a double duvet cover with a tie neck, holes for arms and then, hopefully, two ‘Esme bewitching’ bows.“

Her NYE dress featured a material donning a portrait of her friend’s lurcher dog. Sally said one of her most memorable New Year’s Eve’s was one spent at her friend’s house with Yuri, the lurcher, after being dumped.

What is Sally Phillips best known for?

Besides proving herself in the craft of sewing, Sally is a well-known actress.

Sally’s best known acting roles include Sharon “Shazza” in Bridget Jones’ Diary, Laura in I’m Alan Partridge and Matilda “Tilly” in Miranda. She co-wrote and starred in British comedy series Smack the Pony.

Sally is also the narrator of dating show The Undateables. The 50-year-old has also appeared on many TV shows including Taskmaster, Travel Man and Lip Sync Battle UK.

The Sewing Bee winner was married to Andrew Bermejo for 14 years from 2003 – 2017, together the couple share three children.

Sally has over 60,000 Instagram followers @sallysmack and over 70,000 on Twitter @sallyephillips.

