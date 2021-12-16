Who won MasterChef The Professionals 2021?











MasterChef: The Professionals 2021 has come to an end and we finally have a winner after weeks of intense competition!

The show premiered in November 2021 with 32 professional chefs. By December second week, three people competed to earn the title of MasterChef. Gregg Wallace, Marcus Wareing, and Monica Galetti were the judges on the show and the trio made sure that the cooks understood how challenging it was to win the title.

Despite this, the three contestants who managed to come to the end were Aaron Middleton, Dan Lee, and Liam Rogers. On November 16 night, one lucky winner was finally crowned.

Who won MasterChef The Professionals?

Dan won MasterChef The Professionals 2021. From the beginning, Dan proved to people that determination and hard work would yield great results. Even though there were times when he struggled, Dan made sure to stay positive.

Even during the quarter-finals rounds, when the stress was high, Dan made sure to keep calm and focused on the task that was in front of him. Due to this, he managed to bring out a marvelous dish that had all the judges impressed. At the end of the day, his skill and flavorful food allowed him to bag the title of MasterChef Professionals winner.

What did the contestants have to do in the finale?

For the finale, the contestants had to reimagine a world-renowned classic dish and present it to the judges. Following this, they had to cook their own dish for Jean-Philippe Blondet. While preparing a dish for Jean was an honor in itself, all three contestants had their eyes set on the goal.

Speaking about the competition, Dan said: “I feel I’ve pushed to better myself, and to be rewarded with a place in the final three is unbelievable. The show has really taken me out of my comfort zone. It’s the first competition I have ever done so it was all a new experience for me, but I thought I might as well go straight in at the deep end.”

Aaron added: “I feel so lucky and proud to have made it to the final three. It’s been a long battle and I’m happy to be where I am today. ‘Just one more push to kick it over the line. It’s easy to watch at home and criticise the contestants, but to get in there and put your head on the chopping block in front on the nation – that takes guts of steel.”

Meanwhile, Liam said: “It’s incredible to make the final three. I never thought I would get this far. I’m honestly so proud of myself and I put a lot into it. I think one of the best experiences has been Jay Rayner’s comment about my mackerel dish being a bobby-dazzler because I hadn’t heard his reactions until I watched the series.”

How to apply for MasterChef the Professionals 2022

For those who are interested to show off their culinary skills, applications to apply for MasterChef the Professionals 2022 are already open. You can do so by clicking here.

In order to be eligible to apply, contestants must be aged 20 or over as of 1 May 2022. At the same time, applications will be accepted from professional chefs only. The closing date for this is April 16, 2022.

As of now, no details regarding the release of the new season have been disclosed. However, given that the applications close in April, it can be said that the new season might be broadcast in November 2022, much like this season was.