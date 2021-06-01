Why are the Rich brothers leaving Garden Rescue in 2021?











Why are the Rich brothers leaving Garden Rescue? The siblings have been a staple on the BBC gardening show since its launch in 2016. Here’s a look at what’s changing on Garden Rescue in 2021…

David and Harry Rich, as well as gardening legend, Charlie Dimmock, have made up the main Garden Rescue cast since the show began. Arit Anderson also presented some episodes of the BBC series, but now it looks as though the Beeb is totally switching things up.

Why are the Rich brothers leaving Garden Rescue?

Many Garden Rescue fans may be disappointed in 2021 as the Rich brothers are officially leaving the show.

A 2021 statement from the BBC reads: “Arit Anderson and the Rich brothers have decided to leave the programme after this year, however, they will continue to feature in the latest series starting this month.“

By the looks of things, it was the brothers’ decision to leave Garden Rescue. The siblings have an Instagram page @therichbrothers where they share their latest ventures including Ty gardd – an online diary of the creation of their first personal garden.

It’s clear that the brothers are very creative and Harry Rich looks to have moved onto painting as he departs from Garden Rescue. See his paintings online here.

Who’s in the Garden Rescue 2022 cast?

As of May 24th, the Garden Rescue 2021 cast expanded to include newcomer Lee Burkhill.

Charlie Dimmock will remain on the BBC daytime show but for the Rich brothers and Arit Anderson, series 6 will be their last.

The 2022 series will feature a new gardening team made up of Charlie Dimmock, Lee Burkill, Flo Headlam and Chris Hull.

What is the Rich brothers’ net worth?

Given that the Rich brothers have opted to leave Garden Rescue, some may assume that they’re well-off enough to make such a move.

The brothers have had huge success on the BBC show and have become the sole reason for some viewers to watch the show!

Last time we checked, the Rich brothers are off the market and are focusing on their own families, so perhaps this is a contributing factor to them leaving Garden Rescue – plus, it looks like they’re concentrating on their own projects now.

The brothers have their own landscaping company – Rich Landscapes which likely brings in a good income for the pair. It’s unconfirmed exactly how much David and Harry Rich are worth in 2021, but it’s likely to be a large sum.

Charlie Dimmock’s net worth is estimated at £6.57m as per The Express. Although Charlie has been in the gardening spotlight longer than the brothers, we can assume that Harry ad David’s net worth is into the millions.

