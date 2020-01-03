Why Dan Doherty left Britain's Best Home Cook - viewers wonder where he's gone

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The don of home cooking, Mary Berry, is back on our screens in 2020 for the second series of BBC show Britain’s Best Home Cook.

Mary is joined by Angela Hartnett and Chris Bavin on the judging panel. And Claudia Winkleman returns for her hosting duties in series 2.

Ten budding chefs with a knack for home cooking share a house for the show – Apprentice stylee and battle it out each week in a bid to become the Best Home Cook.

So, where is Dan Doherty? Where has he gone on Britain’s Best Home Cook?

Who is Dan Doherty?

Chef Dan Doherty was one of the three judges who appeared in the first-ever series of Best Home Cook in 2019.

Dan, Mary Berry and Chris Bavin made up the original Best Home Cook judging panel. However, 2020 sees some changes made to the show.

His career nose-dived in 2019 after he was accused of sexual harassment.

Best Home Cook: Where is Dan?

In 2019 Dan was banned from his own London restaurant, The Royal Oak, after asking female staff for intercourse and oral sex.

The Sun reported in January 2019 that Dan “was found guilty of “misconduct” by an external firm who investigated his workplace and forced to apologise in front of staff at a company-wide meeting.”

Taking to Twitter in January 2019, Dan said: “I want to say sorry. There are mistruths in what was published but I have made mistakes, mistakes I truly am sorry for.”

Where is he now?

Prior to Britian’s Best Home Cook airing in 2020 it was announced that Dan would be replaced by another judge. Michelin starred chef Angela Hartnett is now in his place.

Viewers took to Twitter to express their confusion that Dan had disappeared from the show: “What’s happened to lovely Dan Doherty?”

Another wrote: “And then you find it is a different format and Dan Doherty isn’t a judge any more.”

The series 2 judging panel combines Angela’s cheffy know-how, Mary Berry’s extensive home cooking knowledge and Chris Bavin’s fruit and vegetable expertise!

