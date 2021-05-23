Why did Art Simone come back? RPDR Down Under surprise explained!











Why did Art Simone come back? That’s what RPDR Down Under viewers are wondering in 2021. The competition provided a huge surprise on Sunday, May 22nd when Art Simone seemingly returned to the show.

RuPaul’s Drag Race spin-off show, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under kicked off its first-ever series on May 1st, 2021. The 10 drag stars hoping to win the competition included: Art Simone, Etcetera Etcetera, Karen from Finance, Jojo Zaho, Coco Jumbo, Anita Wigl’it, Scarlet Adams, Maxi Shield, Kita Mean and Elektra Shock.

Screenshot: Drag Race Down Under – BBC iPlayer

RPDR: Who is Art Simone?

Art Simone is a 28-year-old drag queen who hails from Melbourne, Australia.

Art’s real name is Jack Daye. She has a YouTube channel where she uploads art therapy videos. So far, Art has over 6.3k subscribers.

She’s the star of Highway to Heel which airs on WOW Presents Plus.

Follow Art Simone on Instagram @rtist_ where she has over 180k followers.

Was Art eliminated from Drag Race Down Under?

Yes, Art Simone eliminated from Drag Race Down Under during season 1 episode 2.

RuPaul asked Art to “sashay away” and while the drag queens usually make a gracious exit, she had something to say about being eliminated: “I’m very disappointed that I’ve let down all my friends and family at home. And, I’ve failed, completely. I have thousands of fans that are expecting a certain level from me and I clearly didn’t deliver it… and I’m the strongest one here“.

The crew tried to console Art and said “but you were here“.

She responded: “That means nothing, I will never be able to live this down, ever.”

BBC: Why did Art Simone come back?

Episode 4 saw Art Simone return to the show. RuPaul said: “This dumpster is filled with items that people have tossed away. Things that deserve a second chance.“

Art then emerges from the dumpster and exclaims: “I’m back!“.

There wasn’t any reason given for Art’s return, RuPaul simply said to the rest of the queens: “Art Simone is rejoining the competition officially“. Not all of her co-stars looked impressed.

RuPaul also added that people rarely get second chances in life, so Art should make the most of it. Art said she was back with a new mentality and was ready to make it to the end of the contest.

