Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Great British Menu viewers were in for a shock in last night’s episode (Thursday, April 23rd), as one of the top chefs competing in this year’s competition decided to leave.

The sixth heat, covering the South West of England, saw four chefs battle it out in the kitchen: Harriet Mansell, Joe Baker, Guy Owen and Thomas Carr.

For Devonshire chef Thomas, he opted out of the opportunity of a lifetime, cooking at the banquet, in a shock exit.

So why did Thomas leave Great British Menu?

Who is Thomas Carr?

Thomas is a chef who was born in Woolacombe, Devon. He has settled in Ilfracombe where he currently lives and works.

Thomas’s career began in 2002 when he found employment as Head Chef at the Beachcomber Café in Woolacombe. Then he moved up a level to become Chef De Partie at The Watersmeet Hotel from 2004 and 2009.

A decision to leave Devon would bring Thomas into contact with celebrated British chef Nathan Outlaw. First, Thomas worked as Sous Chef at Nathan’s Seafood and Grill Restaurant in Cornwall, but in 2010 he was promoted to Head Chef at Nathan’s new venture, Restaurant Nathan Outlaw. Thomas was with Restaurant Nathan Outlaw in their first year, which earned them two Michelin stars.

In 2013, Thomas returned to North Devon to work as an Executive Chef at Michael Caines’s The Coach House.

Finally, Thomas opened his own restaurant, The Olive Room, in 2014. Thomas opened The Olive Room in his home ground of Ilfracombe. They have since won a Michelin star themselves.

SEE ALSO: Meet Harriet from Great British Menu on Instagram

Why did Thomas leave Great British Menu?

Thomas Carr’s son was born just days before the competition.

In the second episode of the South West heat (series 15, episode 17), Thomas left the competition. In the episode, Thomas announced that his “head is just not in the game.”

The Olive Room tweeted a response to a viewer on Thursday, April 23rd saying:

Thomas made the decision to step back as his son was born only a few days before filming (his baby was 2 weeks late) so he had only a few hours home with him before he has to leave. His head and heart were with his newborn and partner at home.

Hi Duncan, Thomas made the decision to step back as his son was born only a few days before filming (his baby was 2 weeks late) so he had only a few hours home with him before he has to leave. His head and heart were with his newborn and partner at home. — Thomas Carr at the Olive Room (@The_Olive_Room) April 23, 2020

Thomas has more Great British Menu plans

Fortunately for those who were rooting for Devonshire chef Thomas, you will hopefully see him take on the competition once again.

Speaking on Twitter, The Olive Room reps said: “We’re hoping Thomas will be back next year when his head will be fully in the game and he’ll show his full potential.”

So, here’s hoping Thomas Carr will be back for GMB series 16!

WATCH GREAT BRITISH MENU WED, THURS, FRI AT 8 PM ON BBC TWO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK