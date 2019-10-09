Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison has appeared on both Celebrity Masterchef and Celebrity Coach Trip in 2019. Vicky and fellow northerner Scott Thomas have jumped aboard Brendan’s bus on Coach Trip as of October 7th 2019.

However, there’s something that viewers seem to always pick up on when Vicky stars in these programmes. The subject of Vicky’s jaw movement is something that comes up almost every time she’s on TV.

So, why does Vicky Pattison’s jaw swing? We take a closer look at the former Queen of The Jungle.

Why are people talking about Vicky Pattison’s jaw?

After appearing on, and winning, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in 2015 Vicky’s jaw caught the attention of telly watchers.

And now in 2019, people are still talking about her jaw as she has a tendency to move it around when she’s on-screen.

The reality TV star has been accused of being “on drugs” and “gurning”, however, it’s unlikely that Vicky is under the influence when she’s filming TV shows.

READ MORE: Who are the Celebrity Masterchef judges 2019? Who decides the winner?

Does Vicky Pattison have a jaw condition?

It’s unconfirmed as to whether Vicky has a jaw condition or not.

However, speaking to OK! magazine in 2016, Vicky said: “My jaw movement is something that I’ve always done. I did it in the jungle and I got stick for it.”

The 31-year-old, who is now in a relationship with ex-TOWIE star Ercan Ramadan, added that her jaw movement gets worse when she drinks. She said: “I didn’t drink once in the jungle, yet people were still questioning it.”

Twitter reacts to Vicky’s jaw

Poor Vicky has been in the spotlight for a fair while and it seems that Twitter users still aren’t used to her jaw.

Some Twitter users have even suggested that she takes drugs with one writing: “Is Vicky Pattison a full time coke head or does her jaw just swing for the sake of it?”

Another said: “Vicky Pattison’s genning jaw needs its own spin off”.

SEE ALSO: Meet Matt Worswick – Snackmasters chef tasked with a monster challenge!

WATCH CELEBRITY MASTERCHEF MONDAYS, WEDNESDAYS AND FRIDAYS AT 9 PM ON BBC ONE

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE