BBC‘s Watchdog has been a favourite investigative programme for many viewers since it was first broadcast back in 1985. The popular daytime show is based on complaints sent by viewers who have had problems with retailers or companies in the past.

The programme has covered a number of topics from consumers’ rights to company policies.

But the show’s future has been unclear for a few months now since episode 6 of series 42 aired last year. Sadly though, there are reports that Watchdog can be stripped to one tiny segment on the evening talk panel The One Show.

So why has Watchdog been cancelled? Let’s find out.

Why has Watchdog been cancelled?

According to The Daily Express, BBC producers are planning to put an end to daytime investigative series Watchdog after nearly 35 years.

Bosses of the television channel are axing the series due to production costs.

The programme has the likes of many viewers at home as it has covered a number of investigative topics based on experiences of consumers with retailers.

The news about Watchdog comes after the recent cancellation of the Victoria Derbyshire show.

Watchdog stripped to one segment The One Show

According to the same report from Daily Express, Watchdog is set to become part of The One Show. That means that the 1-hour daytime series will be stripped to one tiny segment on the evening talk show.

Of course, we know that The One Show is only 30-minutes-long and it always features new guests. Therefore, Watchdog’s segment can’t be longer than 5-10 minutes.

That’s clearly not enough time to report on concerns and issues raised by consumers.

Can’t believe they’ve cancelled Watchdog! If I wanted to watch it on The One Show I would watch The One Show but I don’t! #Watchdog #BBCWatchdog — Sarah C (@SarahC1305) February 20, 2020

When did Watchdog’s last series air?

The last episode of Watchdog was broadcast on October 17th, 2019. It has aired 42 series since 1985.

Even though it’s been off-air for a few months now, the show has a call-out on its Twitter page for viewers to keep sending their stories.

