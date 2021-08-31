Why is Celebrity MasterChef not on tonight? Next 2021 episode date here











Celebrity MasterChef 2021 is getting well underway, but some BBC viewers have been left confused about the recent ‘missing’ episodes.

Usually, fans of the cooking competition have been getting cosy on the sofa, to drool – and sometimes giggle – at the celebrities’ attempts in the kitchen.

While some celebrities this year are absolutely smashing it, others aren’t so much, and so have been eliminated by the judges as a result.

However, on Monday 30th and Tuesday 31st August, the usual episodes which air at 9pm have not been appearing as expected. We explain why…

Fans react to ‘missing’ BBC episodes

When the usual Monday night episode did not air, viewers were clearly very disappointed, and are likely to be about Tuesday’s non-show.

A fan said: “WHY ISN’T #CelebrityMasterChef ON?! IT’S MONDAY.”

Another wrote: “Hang on…Where is #CelebrityMasterChef ??”

One regular viewer seemed to expect the no-show episode, and wrote: “Usual scheduling cock up with #MasterChefUK #CelebrityMasterChef.”

“What has happened to #CelebrityMasterchef ? It used to be Monday, Tuesday, Friday. This week it isn’t!” said another confused fan.

Why isn't #CelebrityMasterchef on? Sodding Bank Holiday?? The last 18months have been one big Bank Holiday! — Michael McCartney (@MickeyMcCartney) August 30, 2021

Celebrity MasterChef: Missing eps explained

Celebrity MasterChef has not been airing because it was rescheduled.

Monday’s night episode was rescheduled due to the airing of drama Vigil, while Tuesday’s is replaced by 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room.

Usually, the cooking competition airs on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays, but has now changed for this week only.

As a result, there will not be any episodes of the Celebrity MasterChef airing on Monday 30th and Tuesday 31st August.

Sat waiting for #CelebrityMasterChef and it's not on tonight 😭😭😭 — zoe (@Zoe01Zoe) August 30, 2021

When is the next Celebrity MasterChef ep?

Celebrity MasterChef will return on Wednesday, September 1st.

The two missing episodes are set to be aired on Wednesday, Thursday September 2nd, and then it goes back to its usual Friday night showing.

There will not be any more rescheduling for the rest of the 2021 series, meaning viewers can look forward to Monday and Tuesday night eps again!

