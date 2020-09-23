Many of us turn on BBC Breakfast every morning to get the latest on the recent news headlines and issues that may be affecting the UK.

For the last two days, journalist Dan Walker has not hosted the morning show alongside Louise Minchin. Instead, he was replaced by Charlie Stayt, who usually hosts BBC Breakfast from Thursday to Saturday with Naga Munchetty.

In Tuesday and Wednesday’s morning shows, Dan was nowhere to be seen. So why is he not on BBC Breakfast? We found out why the journalist has been absent from his usual duties!

Why is Dan Walker not on BBC Breakfast?

It has been confirmed that Dan Walker is on annual leave

According to express.co.uk, a BBC representative has confirmed that the morning show journalist is currently on annual leave. Looking at his social media accounts, Dan himself has not addressed his absence from the show or posted any pictures of his time away from presenting.

As Dan’s absence was not addressed on the show, some fans took to Twitter to discuss where he was. One viewer said: “What’s happened to Dan Walker and why has Louise got a face like Thunder? Are the 2 connected?”

Why isn't #DanWalker on @BBCBreakfast ? His questioning of politicians is just as probing as @louiseminchin's often probing questions. Bring Dan back. — Robbie Gee (@rmg1011) September 23, 2020

When was Dan Walker last seen on BBC Breakfast?

Dan was last seen presenting the BBC Breakfast show alongside Louise Minchin two days ago. At the time of writing, there has been no confirmation as to when Dan will be back on the show.

