Since its first broadcast in 2006, The One Show has been delivering the best round of entertainment news and current affairs.

Fan-favourite presenting duo Alex Jones and Matt Baker welcome a new line-up of guests every night at 7 pm to discuss their latest work.

However, last night (Tuesday, March 17th) Matt was absent from the popular sofa in the BBC studio as he stayed at home.

So, why is Matt working from home? Here’s why the presenter didn’t host The One Show!

Why is Matt Baker at home?

The One Show’s Matt is at home because he’s self-isolating for the next 2 weeks.

Alex opened Tuesday’s episode on her own, explaining that Matt will be working from home like other people in the UK.

Then, Matt appeared on the show via a video link and explained that he’s self-isolating after someone in his house started coughing.

And following the Prime Minister’s latest coronavirus advice, Matt will be under quarantine for the next 14 days in case someone in his household has been infected by the virus.

Matt jumping at the opportunity to show you around his home…#TheOneShow | @MissAlexjones pic.twitter.com/zn4DDPIIes — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) March 17, 2020

Who’ll replace Matt on The One Show?

During Matt’s absence, Coronation Street star Kym Marsh will replace the host on the BBC evening programme.

However, Kym will appear on Friday’s episode (March 20th), so there’s no word if there will be more presenters hosting alongside Alex Jones.

Matt is set to leave the BBC series later this month, but it’s not clear whether his self-isolation for 2 weeks will delay that.

Matt presents The One Show with his dog

The BBC host appeared with his dog Bob on The One Show and viewers at home are obsessed with the pet!

One viewer tweeted: “Matt Baker fully continuing to co-present The One Show whilst sat in his living room with his dog is my favourite thing ever.”

Watching Matt Baker present the One Show from his front room (with his dog) made me feel better about holding dissertation meetings from my sofa! pic.twitter.com/cwkKXhWDsZ — Richard Peake (@CJrpeake) March 17, 2020

