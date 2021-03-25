Why is Susan Calman not on Great British Menu? Where is the comedian?











Why is Susan Calman not on Great British Menu? The BBC show looks to have lost her as host in the 2021 series. So, let’s take a look at where Susan has gone and if she’ll be coming back to Great British Menu.

BBC Two’s Great British Menu sees Matthew Fort, Oliver Peyton and new judge Rachel Khoo judging delicious dishes.

Kicking off from March 24th 2021, the sixteenth series of Great British Menu celebrates British innovation as this year marks the thirtieth anniversary of the creation of the World Wide Web thanks to inventor Sir Tim Berners-Lee.

Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Meet Susan Calman

Susan Calman is a Glasgow-born comedian. She’s 46 years old and was born on November 6th, 1974.

After studying law at the University of Glasgow, Susan went on to have a career as a lawyer, however, she later decided to swap her corporate career for one in comedy.

She’s been nominated for and has won many awards for her comedic stand-up show and TV appearances. Viewers may recognise Susan from her role as Nadine in Fresh Meat.

Magic for Humans Spain | Official Trailer | Netflix

Susan also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 and hosted Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out on Channel 5.

See Also: This is what Gordon Ramsay looked like when he was young!

Why is Susan Calman not on Great British Menu?

Replacing Andi Oliver in 2019, Susan was announced as the new Great British Menu host. However, Andi Oliver has now stepped down as a judge and is presenting the show.

Great British Menu season 16 episode 2 sees Lisa Goodwin-Allen guest-judging the show alongside regular judges, Matthew Fort, Oliver Peyton and Rachel Khoo, while Andi is the sole presenter.

By the looks of things, Susan only hosted season 15 in 2020 and Andi is now taking over her role.

Will Susan return to Great British Menu?

While Great British Menu airs on BBC Two at 8 pm on Thursdays, Susan’s own show, Susan Calman’s Happy Space, is on at 8:30 pm on BBC Scotland.

By the looks of things, Susan has moved on with other projects and the new season of Great British Menu features both Andi Oliver and new judge Rachel Khoo, so the BBC may no longer require Susan.

Susan Calman’s Happy Space is a four-part series that kicked off on March 16th. Follow the comedian on Instagram and Twitter @susancalman to keep up with all-things Susan!

Great British Menu: Who is Rachel Khoo? Hubby and IG of new judge!

WATCH GREAT BRITISH MENU ON BBC TWO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK