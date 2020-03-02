Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

BBC One will not broadcast Antiques Road Trip at its usual time today (Monday, March 2nd).

One of the nation’s favourite shows sees antiques experts on an exciting trip across the UK in search of valuable and bargain items.

Sadly though, the programme will not be back on our screens for a new episode today.

So, why isn’t Antiques Road Trip on today? Has BBC’s 2020 series finished now? Let’s find out.

Why isn’t Antiques Road Trip on today?

Antiques Road Trip will not air at its usual time slot as Ready Steady Cook 2020 starts from Monday at 4.30 pm.

The Rylan Clark-Neal-fronted cooking competition has replaced the programme and will air every weekday from 4.30 pm until 5.15 pm.

Has Antiques Road Trip 2020 series finished now?

Yes, it has.

Last month, Antiques Road Trip broadcast episode 25 of series 20. The previous series in 2019 also consisted of 25 episodes, meaning that the 2020 edition is over now.

But don’t you worry, you can still catch up on the epic adventures of the antiques experts on BBC iPlayer. Just make sure you tune in the next few days as the episodes are available for a short time only.

Don't miss an epic final leg for Paul and Catherine! 😲 Expect mind games, French games, rugby football games and plenty of drama, 4.30pm on @BBCOne. 💸#AntiquesRoadTrip 🚗 pic.twitter.com/VBZtqYp6jF — Antiques Road Trip (@AntiqueRoadTrip) February 28, 2020

