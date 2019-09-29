Why isn't Dragons' Den on tonight? When will the show be back on?

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Dragons’ Den is one of the BBC’s long-standing programmes, airing on BBC Two at 8 pm on Sundays.

Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones, Touker Suleyman, Tej Lalvani and Sara Davies make up the panel of Dragons in 2019.

However, ex-Dragon, Theo Paphitis, has made something of a comeback in Touker Suleyman’s absence.

The seventeenth series of the show has been slightly confusing with Touker out and Theo in the Den. So, why isn’t Dragons’ Den on tonight?

Why isn’t Dragons’ Den on tonight?

It looks as though Dragons’ Den isn’t airing in its usual slot of 8 pm on BBC Two as the Live Athletics: World Championships is on September 29th 2019.

The Athletics Worlds Championships will air on BBC Two from 5:30 – 10 pm.

The 2019 series of Dragons’ Den hasn’t finished just yet, with what seems like one more episode to go.

When will Dragons’ Den air again?

Dragons’ Den hasn’t yet finished as of September 29th 2019.

It looks as though the show is taking a short break. The series is set to finish on Sunday, October 6th 2019.

The eighteenth series of Dragons’ Den is also set to air in 2020.

Will Touker feature in the 2020 series?

Yes! Touker will feature in the next series of Dragons’ Den. He was only absent from the show in 2019 as he became ill with pneumonia.

However, he is set to return to the show as he will have recovered from his illness.

Touker took to Instagram a fair few times during his absence in 2019 stating how his priorities “had changed”. He said: “We take good health for granted, my energy and priorities have changed.”

