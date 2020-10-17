Little Mix: The Search has been on our screens every Saturday and Sunday night for the last several weeks – but it won’t be this weekend.

The girl band have been airing the auditions, which showed them putting together different groups, including a boy band, mixed group, girl vocal group, vocal and instrument group, girl dance group, and rap R&B group.

This weekend would have been the first round of the battle of the bands, with the end goal to go on tour with Little Mix. But why isn’t the talent show being aired this weekend? Here is the reason behind its absence!

Why is Little Mix: The Search not airing on October 17th and 18th?

A small number of people on the show’s production team have tested positive for coronavirus

They are now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines. The production team have decided to postpone Saturday’s show as a result.

In a statement, the Little Mix: The Search production team added:

Due to the format of the show we have made the decision to postpone Saturday’s programme. There are rigorous protocols in place to manage Covid-19 as the safety of all those involved in the production is paramount.

According to The Mirror, band members Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirwell, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson have all tested negative for coronavirus.

While the Daily Mail confirmed that show host Chris Ramsay also got a negative result.

When is Little Mix: The Search back on TV?

The production team said they hope to be back on air on Saturday October 24th. It usually airs at 7pm every Saturday and 6.45pm on Sundays.

So it doesn’t look like we will have to wait too long to see the bands battle it out!

In their place on October 17th will be Pointless Celebrities, while Countryfile and Antiques Roadshow will air on BBC One during its usual Sunday slot.

When was the show filmed?

The auditions were reportedly filmed in January 2020, before the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

This was confirmed by judge Jesy Nelson when she spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com following her NTAs win for her documentary, Odd One Out.

WATCH LITTLE MIX: THE SEARCH FROM SATURDAY OCTOBER 24TH AT 7 PM

