Why was The Repair Shop cancelled and will it return to BBC?













The Repair Shop fans were left heartbroken this week after BBC announced that the classic daytime show was temporarily cancelled. The popular programme hosted by frontman Jay Blades has been running since 2017 on the channel but it was replaced last week and fans have been left wondering whether it will be coming back.

Keep reading to find out why the show was cancelled and when it will be making its return.

RELATED: Who is The Repair Shop’s shoe restorer Dean Westmoreland?

Is It Cake? | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 9074 Is It Cake? | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/A14JSsALNUg/hqdefault.jpg 976629 976629 center 22403

Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Comic Relief via Getty Images

Why was The Repair Shop cancelled last week?

There hasn’t been an official announcement as to why the show was cancelled yet, however fans have managed to work things out on their own. So far, all we know is that the show was replaced by another popular programme, Question Time.

Question Time usually has its own slot on BBC but it took the place of The Repair Shop last Wednesday with a special edition of the show. The episode was specifically catered to discussing the current events in Ukraine and fans are hoping that this is the only reason as to why the show was cancelled.

There is also speculation that the reason it didn’t air last week has something to do with the show announcing they couldn’t film earlier this month due to the storm Eunice and Franklin. Will Kirk announced he was “very concerned” for the barn, therefore decided to put filming on hold.

Jay Blades hasn’t mentioned anything on his Instagram and neither has the programme’s official page, so fingers crossed that it was just on a hiatus.

Fans were left heartbroken

It is clearly one of the BBC’s most beloved shows as fans made their opinions on Twitter loud and clear after the announcement. One person said:

Guys, has The Repair Shop been cancelled? It’s the only TV programme I watch, thanks… Twitter

Where is The Repair Shop?! Please don’t tell me it’s been cancelled! Twitter

Jay Blades has quickly become a favourite amongst show viewers and fans are hoping the season will be continuing very quickly.

CHECK IT OUT: Who is luthier Julyan Wallis on BBC’s The Repair Shop?

Series 9 is set to continue

To many fans’ pleasure and surprise, the season is set to continue as usual and it appears the show was on a hiatus this week. The hit restoration series is set to continue on Tuesday with weekday episodes airing at 3:45 pm.

Season 9 started with the team repairing a leather handbag, wartime doll and wooden Noah’s Ark. If you want to catch up on the season so far, as well as all of the other seasons, head over to BBC Iplayer where you can stream all available episodes.

You can also see the special comic relief episode with special guests Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders as they head to the shed for an exclusive charity episode.

WATCH THE REPAIR SHOP ON BBC ONE EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK