









Viewers at home were left confused why all four judges and hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman wore black outfits on Sunday’s episode (December 6th).

There are another two weeks until the finale of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing and the competition is tougher than ever.

Sunday’s episode said goodbye to one more couple, leaving only five pairs in the BBC dancing show.

But the episode last night also left many viewers baffled because presenters and judges were all dressed in black. So, why was that?

Strictly Come Dancing: Week 7 Results

Strictly Come Dancing returned for a new dose of dancing, glitz and entertainment last weekend.

Week seven was Musicals Week which saw a number of incredible performances, glamorous outfits and a lot of hard work from all couples in a bid to stay in the competition.

Unfortunately, viewers had to say goodbye to JJ Chalmers and his professional partner Amy Dowden who lost against Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer in the dance-off.

But while some fans were sad to see one couple sent home, others were confused why hosts and presenters were all dressed in black.

Why were Strictly all in black?

During the results’ episode on Sunday (December 6th), hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman sported black outfits.

So did judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood, as well as Bruno Tonioli who joined the show via a video call.

While Strictly Come Dancing hasn’t addressed the matter, a lot of viewers at home speculated that judges and hosts wore black in reference to the theatres in the UK which are closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was Musicals Week after all so it makes a lot of sense for the show’s cast to praise the work and achievements of struggling theatres during such a challenging period.

However, BBC or Strictly haven’t released a statement to address the choice of outfits for Sunday’s episode.

why is everyone wearing black ? have i missed something #Strictly pic.twitter.com/peakDMaGFJ — emily|fan (@softsugwell) December 6, 2020

Fans share their opinions

A lot of viewers took to Twitter to share their speculations over Strictly judges and presenters’ outfits.

One person commented: “All three judges and the two presenters all in black tonight, is this a nod to theatres being dark?”

Another one asked: “Does anyone know why, Tess, Claudia and the judges are all wearing black? They all look lovely but wondered if there was a significance. Something I’ve missed?

Check out more reactions down below.

Did the wardrobe department just do a darks wash? That's a lot of black outfits. #Strictly — StrictlyTweeter Lou (@StrictlyTweeter) December 6, 2020

I've only just tuned in to #Strictly tonight, is there a reason they're all wearing dark or black? It would be nice to have a bit more colour @curseofstrictly — Sarah roll on Xmas Bridgeman (@NewyearBridgee) December 6, 2020

What’s with the judges, Tess and Claudia all wearing black? #Strictly — Lis• Why Don’t We (@lis_endean) December 6, 2020

