The Apprentice is back on our screens, with 18 new candidates fighting for Lord Sugar’s investment. But will the after-show, The Apprentice: You’re Fired return in 2023?

The Apprentice has had fans captivated since it first aired in 2005, and the after-show has provided fans with insights into the show and what it’s really like being fired by Lord Sugar. Of course, it adds that bit of humor that’s needed after a Lord Sugar grilling.

We take a look to see if The Apprentice: You’re Fired will be back in 2023 and who will be hosting.

Will The Apprentice: You’re Fired air in 2023?

Yes, The Apprentice: You’re Fired will air in 2023. It will air at 10 pm every Thursday on BBC Two after the main show.

The show will be on each week where a panel of special guests will discuss what has happened in the main BBC One show, along with the latest fired candidate.

The aftershow has been going on since 2006, just one year after the original show started and it has been a hit with viewers ever since.

Who is the host of The Apprentice: You’re Fired?

Comedian Tom Allen will be back to host The Apprentice: You’re Fired.

Tom has become a household name and hosts a number of shows including The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice, and Alan Carr’s There’s Something About Movies.

He also has his own series on BBC Radio 4 and released his critically acclaimed Sunday Times bestseller memoir, No Shame back in 2020.

Fans can’t wait for the return of The Apprentice

It’s been a long year of waiting, and fans can’t wait for the return of Lord Sugar and the boardroom. As always, they’ve taken to social media to express their excitement.

One fan tweeted: “8 pm and 9 pm slots on BBC One for Dragons Den and The Apprentice back-to-back. Business programming is back in vogue.”

