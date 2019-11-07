University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Love in the Countryside – BBC’s surprise smash hit dating series – has come to a close on its second season. And love has definitely been found in the countryside!

Seven new singletons signed up to the show, seeking the help of resident cupid, (and farm girl at heart) Sara Cox to help them find ‘the one’.

As the series came to its conclusion after six episodes on Tuesday, October 22nd, many fans have been aching for more Love in the Countryside.

So, will there be a third series? Here’s what we know so far…

Will there be Love in the Countryside series 3?

Unconfirmed. But given the success of the first two series, it seems likely that the BBC would bring back the show in 2020.

Dating series are the most popular form of reality TV and as there is no dating series quite like Love in the Countryside, it would be silly for the Beeb to pull the show.

Series 1 started airing in May 2018 and ended in June. The announcement for the second season’s renewal came in October 2018, four months after the series had finished. That means we can anticipate an announcement for the third season’s renewal status in February 2020.

We will keep this page updated with any new information about a third series.

I really love this show, it's so heartwarming, sweet, and about love and romance, not just sleeping with people. Definitely need another series #loveinthecountryside — Alice Wright (@sequinnedsheep) October 31, 2019

Catch up with Love in the Countryside

Just three episodes of series 2 are available on the BBC iPlayer as of publication date.

Sadly, this is the only place to access episodes of Love in the Countryside, as they have not moved the series onto other streaming sites such as Amazon or Netflix.

However, episodes of Love in the Countryside series 2 will be repeated over the coming months on BBC.

@sarajcox please can we have many more episodes/series of #loveinthecountryside?! Such a sweet show 🐄🐑🐎🥰 #trumpsloveisland — Hannah C Green (@HannahCGreen1) October 25, 2019

CATCH UP WITH LOVE IN THE COUNTRYSIDE ON THE BBC IPLAYER NOW

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE