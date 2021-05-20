Dragons' Den: How to buy Willsow Books - Meet founders of plantable children's books











Plantable children’s books from a company called Willsow is one of the ideas on tonight’s edition of Dragons’ Den but can you get the company’s products in 2021?

Dragons’ Den is the entrepreneurial show where brave and budding business owners pitch their idea to a group of investors.

On Thursday’s episode (May 20th), Willsow Books’ founders, Tom and James, will introduce their idea for a plantable children’s books.

So, here’s where this business is now and whether you can buy their products.

Dragons’ Den: What are Willsow Books?

Willsow Books are plantable children’s books founded by two friends called Tom and James.

According to their website, Tom has worked for their family printing company and is the fourth generation to manage the business. The entrepreneur was inspired from the idea that business cards can be made out of seeds which can then grow into a plant or a vegetable.

Tom joined forces with his friend James, who comes from a family of gardeners. Together they created books which can be planted.

Once you have read a book from Willsow Books, characters such as the ‘Basil who built bridges’ or the ‘Lettuce who wanted a new look’ become real vegetables that grow in your garden.

Where is Willsow Books now?

The business is still running in 2021 and you can find more information about Willsow Books from its official Instagram page @willsow.books.

Some of their earliest publications date back to August 2019, which is the time when the company was officially introduced to the entrepreneurial world on social media.

Willsow products were available at Christmas markets, schools and other events in hope to spread the word for plantable books across the UK.

And now, Tom and James reached another milestone with their appearance on Dragons’ Den in 2021.

Willsow Books: How to buy

Willsow books are available for a purchase from the company’s official website.

There is a range of five different books and each copy costs £9.99. The products come from East Midlands.

The books are made from recycled material that contain vegetable or herb seeds. Once they are planted, vegetables grow out of paper.

Such a great way to educate kids on the importance of growing your own food and becoming more sustainable in 2021 and onwards.

