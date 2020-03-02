Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The heated competition in Win the Wilderness: Alaska came to an end on Sunday (March 1st).

On the BBC Two series, six couples competed against each other to win their own house in the middle of the pristine Alaskan wilderness.

And after weeks of tough challenges, Mark and Emily got crowned the winners and will inherit Duane and Rena’s gorgeous home in Alaska.

So who are Mark and Emily? Let’s meet the winners of Win the Wilderness: Alaska on Instagram!

Meet Emily and Mark

Emily Padfield and Mark Warner are farmers based in Warwickshire. The couple met in 2011 and they have been working together ever since.

Mark is a landowner at Hill Farm, Southam, Warwickshire. Meanwhile, Emily is also an agricultural journalist and after a long day at the farm, she writes and edits articles.

In an interview with the Farmers Guardian, Emily candidly spoke about the long hours farming requires every day and the challenges that come with the job.

Emily said: “I decided to take a lambing job in Sussex. My mum thought I was mad, but I had to prove to myself this wasn’t the end.” She added:

I needed to prove, more to myself than anyone else, that I could still do 12-hour days and work harder than anyone else.

Follow Emily on Instagram

We found Emily on Instagram! You can follow her under the name of @emilyfarmers.

On her account, Emily regularly posts about daily life at the farm. She also shares snaps of her walks with her bulldog named Marley.

The couple also has a joint Instagram account which you can find under the handle of @markandemilywinthewilderness.

Viewers say the right couple won

Following the finale of the BBC Two series, many viewers have taken to Twitter to say that they’re so thrilled about Mark and Emily’s win.

“Win The Wilderness on BBC2 was such a good watch,” one viewer reacted. “What the Oses built deep in the wilderness was stunning in its beauty and achievement. So pleased for Mark & Emily. The right couple won. What a great show.”

