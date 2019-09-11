Would I Lie To You?: Meet Claude Littner - wife, kids, net worth and more

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The BBC comedy show where contestants have do their best to come up with convincing lies about themselves is back.

Season 11 of the show is back in 2019 with Angus Deayton and Rob Brydon hosting. David Mitchell and Lee Mack are also regulars on the comedy programme.

One team conjures up some fibs while the other has to catch them out and ready to play on September 11th are celebrities Adrian Edmondson, Claude Littner, Cariad Lloyd and Jordan Stephens.

Episode 7 sees Alan Sugar’s right-hand man on Would I Lie To You?. So, let’s take a look at the woman in Claude Littner’s life…

Who is Claude Littner’s wife?

Claude is married to Thelma Littner. The 70-year-old married in 1976 and he and Thelma have been together ever since.

Together, they have two sons 42-year-old Anthony who is a partner in a law firm and 40-year-old Alex who works for American Express. The happy couple also have five grandchildren.

In an interview with The Telegraph in 2014 Claude said: “I’m very happy,” he says. “I’ve been lucky enough to have found complete contentment in life. I have nothing more to prove to anyone – when I left school I was told that I would never amount to anything, which was a major driver.”

How much is Claude Littner worth?

Because of his impressive business track record, the University of West London Business School was renamed the Claude Littner Business School, in 2014.

Born in New York, but now residing in England, Claude was formerly the chairman of IT service company Viglen Ltd and multinational corporation Emerson Electric Company.

It’s been reported by Spears Magazine that Claude is worth around £34million – not too shabby!

Is Claude on Twitter?

Yes! Claude is on Twitter with almost 100,000 followers.

The Advisor to Alan Sugar can be found on social media under the handle @claudelittner.

He often takes to Twitter to share his opinions on anything and everything, from Dora the Explorer to The Apprentice.

