Since You Are What You Wear launched to BBC One on Thursday, June 11th it has become an immediate hit with viewers.

Not only does the hour-long programme provide you will buckets of feel good factor, but it also gives an insight to some of fashion’s latest trends and tips to carry through to your own wardrobe.

The fashion series is headed up by five of Britain’s top stylists: Kat Farmer, Darren Kennedy, Joey Bevan, Lucie Clifford, and Nana Acheampong. Plus, the show is fronted by everyone’s favourite reality star turned TV presenter Rylan.

The five stylists bring a whole department store’s worth of clothes to makeover the participants, leading many viewers to question who stocks the clothes for the series. So, where can you buy the You Are What You Wear outfits? Where are the clothes from?

You Are What You Wear: Outfits

In each episode of You Are What You Wear, the five stylists deal with four participants in need of a makeover.

Each participant is appointed a stylist who can best help them. They then create four looks to try: three initial and one final look.

The You Are What You Wear participants can then keep the clothes after the episode.

Where to buy You Are What You Wear clothes

Viewers have been frustrated with the series as the programme features no details about where to buy any of the outfits. However, we’ve done some digging and found some of the brands which have provided clothing for the show.

Some of the brands which have featured on You Are What You Wear so far include Mango, Oasis, and New Look.

The show brands featured come from Moda in Pelle.

It is likely that the team behind You Are What You Wear picked up loads of clothing items in the sizes of the participants. The stylists then had a wardrobe to play with in advance, knowing the outfits would fit. It is unlikely they had the items in an array of sizes and had already picked out the makeover looks in advance.

Lauren’s red jumpsuit

In episode 2, Suffolk military wife Lauren got made over by Nana. Although her denim dress caught the attention of all viewers – and sent them hunting it down online – her final red jumpsuit also caught everyone’s eye.

The red jumpsuit is from Violeta by Mango.

Lauren’s denim dress was an Ashley Graham dress for Marina Rinaldi from her A/W 2019 collection. It is no longer for sale.

