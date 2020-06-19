Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

You Are What You Aware is officially the nicest show on TV. If you’re looking for an hour’s-watch which will leave you feeling all warm and fuzzy inside, then this is the show for you.

The BBC makeover series follows as five top stylists help the British public feel their best selves. For whatever what reason, those undergoing the style makeovers have struggled with their wardrobes.

Episode 2 (Thursday, June 18th) welcomed Lauren, 37, from Suffolk into the studio. Her stylist for the day was Nana who impressed both Lauren and viewers with her choices.

Lauren’s makeover saw her don a denim dress which You Are What You Wear viewers were desperate to find.

You Are What You Wear viewers go crazy for the denim dress

Lauren was styled with four looks in total: three initial outfits and one final look.

Although Lauren’s red jumpsuit wowed viewers, it was the denim dress which stole the show. It had viewers stating that Nana should have picked it for the final look.

Multiple viewers took to Twitter to ask where the dress was from, hoping to carry some of Nana’s style tips into their own wardrobe.

Watching #youarewhatyouwear and desperate to know where the denim dress (that they put Lauran in) is from?! @Rylan where can I find out? ! — Angela Barnes (@Angelacb14) June 18, 2020

Where is the denim dress from episode 2 from?

The denim dress from You Are What You Wear episode 2 is the Ashley Graham dress for Marina Rinaldi from their fall collection.

This particular dress was from model Ashley’s fourth collaboration with the brand. The A/W collection was released in July 2019.

The collection featured a tonne of patchwork denim pieces, from panelled skirts to patchwork jeans. You can read about the collection here.

More similar denim styles

As the exact dress Lauren wore on You Are What You Wear is no longer for sale on the Marina Rinaldi website, so we’ve found some alternatives for you!

You can check out Lipsy’s ‘Sleeveless Midi Shirt Dress’ which has a similar fit but different denim colouring. It is for sale on the Next website for £38.

We also found New Look had a figure-flattering ‘Pale Blue Acid Wash Mini Denim Dress’ for £26.99.

