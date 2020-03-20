Presenter Rylan Clark-Neal is coming to our screens with a brand new makeover show.
Named You Are What You Wear, the BBC series sees specialists on a mission to help people transform their style.
In each episode, contestants will have the chance to completely reinvent their wardrobes by choosing outfits based on how they feel from inside.
So, if you feel bright and positive – a floral print dress might be the way you go? Or do people tend to wear darker clothes on the days they feel a bit down?
Well, that’s up to the show’s five stylists. So, let’s meet the cast of You Are What You Wear!
You Are What You Wear: Cast
- Darren Kennedy
- Joey Bevan
- Kat Farmer
- Lucie Clifford
- Nana Acheampong
Meet Darren
Darren is an Irish presenter and style columnist. He’s worked for several broadcasters, including BBC, ITV and Channel 5.
The stylist is passionate about cruelty-free products. In fact, he launched his own vegan skin and hair brand called Kennedy & Co.
View this post on Instagram
Happy St Patrick’s day! ☘️ it’s going to be a very different Paddy’s day for us all – no parades, no socialising, no big parties – it can still be the craic but in a different way. Let’s do it responsibly – no large gatherings, maintain social distancing and let’s continue to take care of the more vulnerable among us…and let’s flatten the curve #flattenthecurve #corona #stpatricksday #peoplepower
Meet Joey
Joey is a fashion designer, hairstylist and TV host.
He’s worked with celebrities and artists in the fashion and music industry. In addition, his work has been published in several fashion magazines, including Vogue Italy and InStyle.
Meet Kat
Kat is a writer and style blogger. She’s most passionate about creating content on fashion, beauty and travel.
As an influencer, Kat has worked with a number of high street fashion brands in the past.
- STAR CHEF: Ready Steady Cook: Who is Akis Petretzikis’ girlfriend? Meet Foteini on Instagram!
View this post on Instagram
#AD First pair of “skinny” jeans nailed. Thank you @marksandspencer for bringing us great denim that FITS at the most amazing price point – accessible to everyone. I say “skinny” as these are actually Slim these days but in old school money (and I am SO old school), that’s “skinny”. Skinny these days is literally spray on and I feel my days of legs vacuum packed into denim are perhaps behind me. I personally find a slim leg more flattering and simply easier to wear. Perfect for dressing up or down, with heels, trainers or boots. These are The Lily… and I’m wearing the 10long. I do think they’re generous. BUT I’ve had mine on all day and NO NAPPY BUM!!!! 👊More pics over on stories.
Meet Lucie
Lucie is a fashion stylist and brand consultant.
Plus, Lucie also has a lot of experience as a writer as she was the fashion editor on LOOK magazine. In addition, she’s worked with a number of fashion and beauty brands in the UK.
- GREAT BRITISH MENU: Meet new host for 2020 Susan Calman
View this post on Instagram
N E W S F L A S H 💥 Soooooo happy to announce that our amazing @bbcone fashion make over show “You Are What You Wear” is hitting the screens on Thursday 26th March on BBC ONE at 8pm with the amazing @rylan and The Fabulous Five Style Squad 🙌🏻 I am beyond proud and excited to be a part of this very special feel good show! A huge shoutout to my fellow style squadders and @multistorytv who put everything into making this incredible experience into a reality… Pinch. Me. Now ☺️ #bbc #newshow #youarewhatyouwear #stylist #thefashionfive #announcement #dreambig #fashion #makeover #watchthisspace 🙌🏻
Meet Nana
Nana is a celebrity stylist who loves glamorous and elegant looks.
She’s worked with many celebrities including the late Love Island host Caroline Flack and This Morning‘s Holly Willoughby.
View this post on Instagram
🗣 In other news….this is actually happening…I am super proud to announce that I am part of the brand new fashion makeover show, You Are What You Wear on @bbcone! Airing 8pm Thursday 26th March (straight after Eastenders)….you know how happy that bit makes me. . . . Huge S/O to @rylan and the Style Squad @luciecliffordstylist @darrenkennedyofficial @doesmybumlook40 @joeybevan for making the experience so fun. Do me a favour and tune in 🤗💋💃🏾👗💫‼️
WATCH YOU ARE WHAT YOU WEAR FROM THURSDAY, MARCH 26TH ON BBC ONE
AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK