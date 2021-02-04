BBC: Your Garden Made Perfect designers 2021 - Pip, Manoj, Tom and Helen!











BBC Two’s new gardening show is coming to life, with the help of four designers who have a knack for green spaces. So who are they?

Garden designers Pip, Manoj, Tom and Helen will be able to transform spaces with the help of host Angela Scanlon and expert Joel Bird.

Following the success of BBC Two’s Your Home Made Perfect, garden designs will be going crop-to-crop to create the winning backyard.

Let’s meet the Your Garden Made Perfect 2021 designers – keep reading!

Programme Name: Your Garden Made Perfect – TX: n/a – Episode: Your Garden Made Perfect – Designer Generics (No. Designer Generics) – Picture Shows: Helen – (C) Remarkable TV – Photographer: Gary Moyes

Helen Elks-Smith

Helen has her own gardening company Elks Smith Landscape Design.

She studied mathematics, and went on to study garden design at Writtle College, before setting up her own studio in 2005.

In 2019, Helen was made a fellow of the Society of Garden Designers for her outstanding contribution to the industry.

She has three awards from the Society of Garden Designers, and two design excellence awards from the British Association of Landscape Industries.

Also the owner of two RHS gold medals, Helen spends most of her time in the New Forest, Hampshire, where she lives and works.

BBC: Meet Pooch Perfect UK contestants on Instagram

Manoj Malde

Manoj is an award-winning landscape and garden designer, and maker.

He regularly does public speaking, and owns Manoj Malde Garden Design.

Although raised in the UK, Manoj’s love of colour is inspired his ethnic background and Indian ancestry.

He has a masters in fashion design from the Royal College of Art, and worked in the fashion industry for 18 years, becoming a creative director.

Manoj then studied garden design at the English Gardening School, and now works with clients to create a space that reflects their personality.

Tom Massey

Based in London, Tom is an award-winning garden designer.

He is also the designer behind the Yeo Valley Organic at RHS Chelsea 2021.

Tom has won multiple industry awards, such as an RHS Gold Medal and ‘Best Conceptual Garden’ at the RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show.

He is also a regular tutor at the London College of Garden Design, based at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew.

Tom has his own studio which produces award-winning gardens for private and commercial clients, as well as international festivals and shows.

BBC: Meet the Interior Design Masters 2021 contestants on Instagram!

Pip Probert

Pip owns an award-winning landscape and garden design service.

Based in the North West, the designer has over 14 years of experience in the industry, and is the founder of Outer Spaces.

After growing up in the Wirral, Pip went on to impress in the green world, including silver gilt medals for her gardens at the RHS Tatton Park Show.

She has achieved awards, both gold and silver, for her gardening skills at RHS Chelsea Flower Show, RHS Malvern Flower Show and BBC/RHS Gardener’s World Live.

She also owns a furry dog friend called Nancy!

WATCH YOUR GARDEN MADE PERFECT ON BBC TWO THURSDAYS AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK