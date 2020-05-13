Ella is an English Lit student at The University of Birmingham with a passion for journalism. Other than pop culture she likes news reporting, going out with friends, and exploring new places.

Hosted by Angela Scanlon, Your Home Made Perfect made a big impression on viewers as its first season wrapped up late last year.

The show sees resident architects Laura-Jane Clark and Robert Jamison against each other each week to see who can come up with the best design for a problem home of a couple.

The show implements Virtual Reality and VFX to showcase the two solutions and the episode finishes with the couple deciding which design they want to take forward and make into a reality.

If you’re a fan of the show and its modern take on architecture and design then you’re in luck because season 2 is out now and is absolutely perfect for lockdown viewing.

When does Your Home Made Perfect season two air?

Season 2 aired for the first time on April 7th.

If you’ve missed most of the series the fear not – episodes are available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Episodes 1 to 5 are uploaded onto the BBC iPlayer.

BBC Two have already started replaying the episodes and you can catch episode 2 on May 20th at 8 am.

How many episodes are there in season 2?

There will be seven episodes in season 2 but right now only five have been aired. This is one less than season one which had eight episodes and finished on December 12th, 2019.

You may have noticed there wasn’t an episode on Tuesday, May 12th.

Your Home Made Perfect tweeted: “We’ll be back very soon with another amazing home transformation and will let you know as soon as we have a date confirmed.”

Will there be a series 3 of Your Home Made Perfect?

Yes.

Angela Scanlon announced on Twitter that they have started filming season three of the show, although that won’t be released for a while presumably as season two hasn’t finished airing.