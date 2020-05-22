Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The Real Marigold Hotel stars have settled in their new retirement home in Puducherry, India.

This year’s series sees the likes of another celebrity cast from former James Bond actress Britt Ekland to fashion designer Zandra Rhodes.

In last night’s episode (Thursday, May 21st), Zandra opened up about late partner Salah Hassanein who passed away last year after she filmed the BBC series.

So, who was Zandra Rhodes’s partner?

Who was Salah Hassanein?

Salah was a film producer from Alexandria, Egypt. He moved to the US at the age of 24 in 1945.

Salah initially served for two years in the US Armed Forces before landing a job as an usher at Skouras Theatres in New York City.

He rose to a president of United Artists Eastern Theatres and was president of Warner Brothers International Theatres between 1988 and 1994.

Zandra and Salah have been in a long-term relationship since 1994 before his death in June 2019.

His first wife was Elyse England and the two married in 1978 before their divorce in 1993. Salah has five children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Salah’s daughter-in-law Adrienne King paid a touching tribute to him last year.

Richard and I truly appreciate all your heartfelt condolences. The outpouring of love for this exceptional man, mentor & father , Salah Hassanein, has been extraordinary & we thank you so much. — Adrienne King (@AdrienneKing13) June 12, 2019

Zandra talks Salah on Real Marigold Hotel

On Thursday’s episode (May 21st), Zandra opened up about her late partner Salah who got ill while she was filming The Real Marigold Hotel.

Zandra had to leave the series after getting a call from her doctor that Salah’s condition had got worse. She said on the BBC show: “I’m very sad to be leaving the group and I didn’t wish to be disappearing so quickly.

“But his doctor told me, ‘Please don’t leave it, Sandra. I’d much rather you came back than take a risk’. So that’s the situation as it stands.”

Viewers pay heartfelt tributes

Viewers at home have shared heartwarming tributes after Zandra opened up about Salah.

Many have tweeted and said they hope Zandra made it on time before his death.

Excellent show, so hope Zandra made it home to her beloved partner in time 💕💐 — Carol Kerr (@CJSK2508) May 22, 2020

