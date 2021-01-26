Who is Zoe Lyons? Lightning host's love life and career explored!











Zoe Lyons will be putting contestants to the test in new BBC game show Lightning. So let’s get to know her – love life, career, and more!

For a £3,000 prize, six contestants will be competing in a total of six rounds while trying to stay away from a spotlight’s path (hence the show name).

During the game, the light will be able to eliminate contestants, while they are quizzed with quick-fire questions, and take on physical trials.

Who is host Zoe Lyons? Where have we seen her, and how’s her life life?

Who is Zoe Lyons?

Zoe is a comedian, as well as a “dog owner, scuba diver, skier, eater, drinker, procrastinator, bad spellor”, according to her Twitter bio.

Living in Brighton, but originally from Pembrokeshire, the 49-year-old had her first TV appearance on ITV’s reality game show Survivor in 2001.

Having won the Funny Women Awards in 2004, she has gone on to appear on several TV shows, as well as perform stand-up comedy.

Where else have we seen Zoe Lyons?

Viewers might recognise Zoe from TUI commercials, as she has starred in them alongside fellow comedian Mark Watson on Sky One, since 2018.

Other shows that Zoe has appeared on include Mock the Week, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, and The Wright Stuff, to name a few.

In terms of comedy, she has played regular gigs in London and Brighton, including her solo show Fight or Flight in 2007, which was nominated for best newcomer award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Does Zoe Lyons have a partner?

Yes

Zoe lives with her wife and nurse Sindy de Jong, a nurse from the Netherlands, who is 14 years older than her.

They met through mutual friends while on holiday in Greece.

The couple have a dog together called Groucho, who they take on walks.

WATCH LIGHTNING ON BBC TWO EVERY WEEK DAY AT 6.30 PM

