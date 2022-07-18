











NFL player Aaron Ross has not only scored several goals as a football cornerback, but also a beau in Sanya Richards-Ross, who joined The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast in 2021.

It’s the glamorous world of Atlanta, where we see Sanya and her female co-stars often enjoy lavish lifestyles, from jetting away on trips together and attending parties, to sitting down for fancy dinners as a group.

However, there’s a more intimate side to Sanya, as seen when her husband Aaron Ross appears on the Bravo reality show. As he’s skilled in football and known for his NFL talents, many wonder just how much he’s worth.

Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Aaron Ross’ 2022 net worth

Aaron’s net worth is a whopping $4 million at the time of writing, as per Celebrity Net Worth, which mainly comes from his profession as a football player for the NFL. And he is just as skilled in track and field and basketball!

After graduating from high school, he enrolled at the University of Texas. He spent his first few semesters getting his grades up to par, and then he began playing for the Longhorns. The star also won the Jim Thorpe Award that year.

The New York Giants drafted him in 2007, and he played for the team until 2011, winning two Super Bowls in the process. After joining the Jacksonville Jaguars, he later returned to the New York Giants in 2013.

Sanya Richards-Ross: Her fortune

Sanya has amassed a $2.5 million net worth due to her sports fame, which is almost half of what her beau Aaron has accumulated. Just like him, she is known for being an American track and field athlete!

In 2002 alone, she was chosen as the National High School Female Athlete of the Year, and was also named USA Track and Field’s Youth Athlete of the Year, and Track and Field News’ Women’s Prep Athlete of the Year.

She set the American 400-meter record of 48.70 seconds in 2006 and was named the IAAF 2006 Female World Athlete of the Year, an honor she received again in 2009. After retiring in 2016, she joined RHOA in 2021.

Their relationship timeline

Aaron and Sanya have been married for years. In 2013, the couple premiered their WE tv reality TV show Glam and Gold, a docu-series that followed them as Sanya juggled appearances, ran businesses, and trained for the track season.

They first met at the University of Texas while Aaron was a Longhorn football cornerback, before his New York Giants journey. By 2007, the pair had gotten engaged and just three years later, they officially tied the knot!

Their wedding was featured on an episode of Platinum Weddings, before welcoming their first child, Aaron Jermaine Ross II, in 2017. Aaron, Sanya and their son now live together – with six other family members – in an Atlanta mansion.

Photo by Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

