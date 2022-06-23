Airy Hall Plantation is just one of the locations where Southern Charm is filmed













Bravo’s Southern Charm is back for season 8 in 2022 and while many OGs of the show return for the new series, there are also newcomers joining Southern Charm and a returning cast member who previously moved to New York. Naomie Olindo followed her heart to the big city but returned to Charleston after finding out her boyfriend was unfaithful.

The Southern Charm cast members are all living in South Carolina. They visit all kinds of locations during filming including Airy Hall Plantation and Craig Conover’s store in the heart of Charleston on King Street. So, let’s find out more about where Southern Charm is filmed.

Where does Southern Charm take place?

Bravo’s Southern Charm is filmed in Charleston, South Carolina.

Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy is splitting her time between Charleston and California during season 8 and Naomie Olindo left her life in NY behind to move back to South Carolina.

Season 8 newbie Olivia Flowers moved from LA to be in Charleston and viewers will get to see her romance with Austen Kroll play out.

Airy Hall Plantation

Airy Hall Plantation was used as one of the show’s filming locations as it is home to the Limehouse family. Eliza Limehouse appeared on the show as a full-time cast member in season 6.

More plantations have been featured on the show such as Auldbrass Plantation as per Jay’s Reality Blog on Twitter.

There are many plantations in Charleston including Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, Middleton Place, Drayton Hall, McLeod Plantation and Boone Hall which was used for filming The Notebook.

Southern Charm filming locations

As well as the cast members’ homes, Southern Charm filming locations include their workplaces, businesses and restaurants in the area.

Season 8 shows Craig Conover working at his shop Sewing Down South. Leva Bonparte is also a business owner. she has four restaurants on King Street including Republic, Bourbon N’Bubbles, and Mesu. Patricia Altschul’s Charleston mansion and more locations are featured on the Bravo show.

Workout locations such as The Bar Method and bars and restaurants including Republic Garden and Lounge, Shem Creek, Halls Chophouse, Nico, Home Team BBQ are also featured on the show or recommended by the cast for Charleston visitors.

