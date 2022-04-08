Alcohol and antidepressants is Erika Jayne's unwanted cocktail on RHOBH













The long-awaited trailer for season 12 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has finally dropped, and it’s safe to say that so have our jaws.

The trailer is full to the brim of sneak peeks about the upcoming season and the drama we are about to entail, but the main thing fans noticed was concerning Erika’s very apparent drinking, especially when she was comforted by her co-stars about it.

Reality Titbit has all the details on the rumours surrounding Erika’s “antidepressant and alcohol” abuse as well as what else to expect from season 12.

RELATED: Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino to join RHOBH’s new cast

Selling Sunset Season 5 | Official Trailer BridTV 9426 Selling Sunset Season 5 | Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/tJBPSzq7z9c/hqdefault.jpg 988959 988959 center 22403

Erika Jayne. Picture: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Trailer |

Lisa Rina calls Erika out for drinking

In the trailer, one specific clip shows Erika tipping back a drink as she says “Oh god, I’m lit!” to which a concerned and candid Lisa Rina says “take your antidepressants or have a drink, but you can’t do both.”

The trailer made a clear point of showing the reality star drinking multiple times with another clip showing her co-star Garcelle saying:

The last couple of times I saw you, you were a little tipsy. Garcelle, RHOBH Trailer

The next clip shows Erika giggling and falling back onto the sofa saying “Oops” as she tries to pose for a picture with Lisa.

Erika lashes out over Tom’s scandals

The 50-year-old has been deeply involved in the scandal surrounding her lawyer ex-husband Tom Girardi and the claims of his embezzlement with his clients, and it has clearly gotten to Erika.

During the trailer, Erika gets very annoyed about the ongoing situation and she has been “f*g pummeled” over the situation between her and Tom for “a year and a half.”

Erika continued to lash out at fellow co-star Crystal Minkoff and said:

You wanna be on the side of the victims ’cause you think that’s cool,’ I don’t give a f*** about anybody else but me. Erika, RHOBH Trailer

Erika has beef with Garcelle in season 12

It appears Erika is one of the leading storylines this season as we saw more drama surrounding her that is to come regarding her relationship with Garcelle. During a clip at a costume party, Erika says to Garcelle:

Is that to make Erika look bad or is that out of genuine concern? Erika, RHOBH Trailer

To which Garcelle’s response shocked not only Kyle Richards but the nation too, she replied:

Erika, I don’t have to make you look bad – you can do that on your own Garcelle, RHOBH Trailer

Fans can’t wait for the new season to start and to actually see all the drama goes down as it appears this season is one of the juiciest yet!

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK