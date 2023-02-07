Alissa Humber and Camille Lamb are not seeing eye-to-eye on Below Deck, but since filming wrapped, the two cast members have patched their drama up. Reality Titbit looked into where they are now to get all the gossip.

Since the drama kicked off between Alissa and Camille, viewers are fearing that Alissa gets fired from the Bravo series. It comes after Captain Sandy Yawn let the latter go after they got into an explosive fight in front of charter guests.

Camille then returned to see deckhand Ben Willoughby, during a crew dinner in St. Lucia. So, what happened between Alissa and Camille after Below Deck wrapped? They’re actually on good terms today.

Alissa Humber and Camille Lamb: Drama

Alissa and Camille have had ongoing drama on Below Deck for several episodes. Camille was crying telling Alissa to get out, although Alissa was seen trying to squash the drama telling Camille she doesn’t want an issue.

Later on, we see the two actually being civil to each other, but then things get heated again and Camille is fired from the boat. It happened a week after Captain Sandy tried to ask Camille to apologize to Alissa, but she wasn’t keen.

Alissa then said in a confessional: “She didn’t do her job, she got herself fired. Yeah, toxic, bye.” However, Camille said she feels she’s “done everything I can to please” her fellow crew members and was removed from the boat.

Below Deck fans think Alissa should have been kicked out

After Camille was fired from Below Deck on the January 23 episode, viewers are now calling out Alissa and feel the wrong person was let go of. Viewers said Alissa should be the one kicked out of the show for name-calling Rachel.

One fan wrote: “#Belowdeck I love that everyone is now seeing that Alissa was the problem, not Camille. You fired the wrong person @CaptSandyYawn & @FraserOlender.”

Another penned on Twitter: “Ok. #BelowDeck you did Camille, Now do Alissa. They both needed to be fired at the same time, 3 charters ago. UGHHHHHHHHH.”

“So does Alissa get fired/quit? The new stew replacing Camille is a dude but the previews show Ben making out with a different new female stew. Confused #BelowDeck,” reacted a fellow viewer.

Alissa and Camille are on calm waters

Alissa and Camille have patched things up. “Actually, me and Camille talk more than I thought we would,” Alissa exclusively told E! News. “Camille’s reached out to me a few times and we kind of said our piece to each other.”

The steward even stated she has “more respect” for the fired stew today than when they worked together aboard St. David, adding, “I would say we’re on good terms today.” They now both follow each other on Instagram.

Camille and Captain Sandy Yawn have also seen each other since Below Deck wrapped filming. Although the captain told E! News they aren’t on good terms, she added that they “loved the support.”

WATCH BELOW DECK ON BRAVO EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER, AND TIKTOK