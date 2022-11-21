









It’s official – Below Deck is back! A brand new season of the show kicks off on Monday, November 21. Not only are familiar faces including Captain Lee Rosbach and Chef Rachel Hargrove returning, but there are lots of newbies to meet on the new installment of the Bravo show, too.

Fraser Olender is in charge of the St David this year, and Captain Lee is steering the ship. Joining the show for her first season ever is Alissa Humber, so let’s get to know the Below Deck newcomer including her age, hometown and more…

Meet Alissa Humber

Alissa Humber is a 23-year-old steward who is set to jump aboard the St David as it cruises around St Lucia during Below Deck season 10.

She can be seen saying that she’s a “flirty person” during the 2022 show’s trailer. Alissa also says that “hooking up and yachting” go hand in hand and that “the attention is like a dream…”

Alissa spends her first season on the show getting to know Ross Mcharg pretty well, judging by the show’s trailer.

Where is Alissa from?

Alissa Humber hails from Florida and she currently lives in Miami, per her Bravo bio.

While some of the Below Deck cast have been in their jobs for decades, Alissa is pretty new to the world of yachting and began venturing into the job two years ago.

She works as a stew on temporary yacht jobs. Speaking on the show’s trailer, Alissa said that she enjoys the housekeeping side of the role, whereas Hayley De Sola Pinto preferred the service side of things.

Get to know Alissa Humber on Instagram

With over 2.3k followers, Alissa can be found on Instagram at @alissaveronicaa.

The Below Deck star appears to be a natural beauty as she writes in her Instagram bio: “*enhanced photos will be noted”

She also links to a page called Fairly Florida where she writes in the bio: “Sustainability based tips and fashion,” so we can assume that Alissa has a passion for sustainability and fashion.

Alissa’s Instagram page shows off the long list of locations that she’s visited in her life so far. She tags herself in St Lucia, The Bahamas, New York, and many more places.

