Vanderpump Rules is back in 2023 with a brand new season. While many familiar faces return to the show, there are also some newcomers to the group in season 10 including Ally Lewber.

Fans are eager to find out more about Ally Lewber including her age, and how long she and her boyfriend, James Kennedy have been together.

Vanderpump Rules‘ James has declared that Ally is “the one” and “the love of his life.” So, let’s find out more about James’ new love and what their age difference is.

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com

Who is Ally Lewber?

Ally Lewber is James Kennedy’s girlfriend.

According to James’ ex, Raquel Leviss, he moved on from her and got together with Ally in three weeks.

Ally is a new cast member of Vanderpump Rules season 10. She works as a receptionist at West Hollywood’s Soho House & Co and is also a multimedia journalist according to LinkedIn.

James’ girlfriend has over 8k followers on Instagram and can be found at @allylewber.

Ally Lewber’s age

Ally Lewber turned 27 in January 2023.

Per Ally’s Instagram post, she and James celebrated together. She said they had “dinner at the Chateau Marmont,” and “watched a show on broadway.”

James is 31 years old and celebrates his birthday on January 26.

There is a four-year age gap between the couple.

Speaking to E! News in 2023, James said the two had planned to go to see Hamilton for Valentine’s Day in New York City. James said: “It’s her favorite play and it’s been a little dream of hers. So, I thought what a better day to do it than Valentine’s Day?”

Fans say she looks super young

Ally made her Vanderpump Rules debut on February 8, 2023. She’s starring on the show alongside Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, and co.

Since Ally appeared on the Bravo show, many Vanderpump Rules viewers have commented on her looks and age.

One person wrote: “Um. Ally looks like she’s legit in high school. It’s actually concerning. Lala is NOT going easy on the kid.”

Another said that they think James has a “type,” tweeting: “Ally looks exactly like I thought she would.”

However, Ally is 27, which isn’t that much younger than James.

WATCH VANDERPUMP RULES WEDNESDAYS AT 9 PM ET ON BRAVO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK