Amanda Batula is entirely open and honest with followers but after this week’s episode fans can’t help but wonder; Did Amanda from Summer House get a breast reduction?

Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard has been open about having a breast augmentation and was desperate to break the stigma around implants following her surgery.

Even though Lindsay and Amanda have struggled to see eye to eye through the years. Some fans speculate whether Amanda Batula has followed in her footsteps and gone under the knife.

Let’s discover more as Summer House fans are keen to know whether the NYC art director has had breast reduction surgery.

Did Amanda Batula from Summer House get a breast reduction?

Amanda Batula has not confirmed having a breast reduction.

In fact, in 2019, she replied to a fan question on her Instagram stories asking what her thoughts are on plastic surgery and if she’s ever had anything done. Batula candidly responded: “I’m all for enhancing one’s natural features. I haven’t had anything done myself, but I totally would do it. I just don’t have the cojones.”

According to Bravo TV, she also touched upon lip fillers when a fan asked if she has ever had them done. The reality star revealed she constantly thinks about having it done but she was “too nervous I’ll hate my face.”

Fans praise Amanda Batula for ‘keeping it real’

Amanda has not confirmed having any procedures, so it is still thought that she has never undergone plastic surgery. Batula has also shared her skincare routine, which is pretty simple considering that she has flawless skin. It consists of a simple facewash, cream, and the occasional pimple patch!

In fact, fans appreciate Batula for “keeping it real.” Some have even stated that she was “more natural than Kim K.” One user wrote on an Instagram post of Batula in a bikini: “Body more natural than Kim K… I’m a fan. Thank you for keeping it real!”

Kyle Cooke reveals Amanda Batula has lost a ‘bunch of weight’

Amanda Batula is married to Kyle Cooke and the duo has been donned the “power couple” of the season. Amanda Batula was in her husband’s corner following his recent feud with Carle Radke on this week’s episode.

During season 2 of Winter House, fans saw Batula come off birth control; despite not being ready to “immediately start a family.”

After coming off birth control she didn’t have a period in six months and started to worry. Her husband has since told US Weekly about the ramifications of coming off the pill: “when she went off, she also lost a bunch of weight, but her body didn’t go back to regulating.”

Her weight loss may also be the reason why fans think Batula has undergone a breast reduction.

Reality Titbit has reached out to Amanda Batula’s representatives for comment.

