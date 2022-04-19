Amanda Batula's parents are just as loved up as her and Kyle













Amanda Batula’s parents Frank and Donna are just as in love with other as the Summer House star is with Kyle Cooke. After Frank gave his blessing for Kyle to propose, fans are eager to find out who her family are.

Some Bravo fans even thought that Kyle and Amanda’s dad look alike when they appeared on the April 18th 2022 episode. It was also revealed that Frank Batula manages his daughter’s finances amid her prenup drama with Kyle.

We got to know all about Amanda’s parents, their career background and where she grew up. Plus, her dad even has his own Instagram profile – perfect for us to have a peek at his relationship with Donna!

Who are Amanda Batula’s parents?

Amanda’s parents are dad Frank and mom Donna. They share daughter Amanda and a son called Frank Batula Jr, and have been married to each other for over 33 years and running!

During season 3 episode 14 of Summer House, her parents attended a party for Kyle and Amanda’s joint business venture, Loverboy. In her confessional, she said her parents are there for her despite Kyle being unfaithful in the past.

She revealed on the Bravo reality series:

My parents have loved Kyle since the day they met him, but given Kyle’s cheating, they’re here tonight to support me but not necessarily to support our relationship.

During the same event, Kyle asked Frank for his blessing to propose, which is given to him in return. This was before the couple tied the knot in October 2021 with their families by their side.

“She feeds me, she washes my clothes. The least I can do is pay her bills.” -Amanda’s dad on marital finances #SummerHouse — The Latifah (@TheLatifah) April 19, 2022

Frank and Donna’s marriage

The couple celebrated 33 years of being married to each other on April 26th 2021. Fast approaching their 34th year as husband and wife, the Hillsborough, New Jersey residents are still as in love as they were when first meeting.

Frank’s Instagram is plastered with their date nights, from celebrating Donna’s birthday at Pier 17 to sipping on drinks at Mallory Square Key West before sunset festivities! He wrote on social media:

So happy to celebrate her birthday today and share the rest of my life with this beautiful lady. Love you Miss Donna.

They have even hiked around Page together and are always going away on a vacation! In October 2021, they were there to attend Amanda’s incredible wedding to Kyle, after Frank gave them his blessing.

Where is Summer House’s Amanda from?

Amanda grew up in Hillsborough, New Jersey, with her brother. They both attended school in Somerset County before becoming students at Hillsborough County High School in later years.

After graduation, Amanda earned a Bachelors’ of Fine Arts degree in Communications Design from the University of Connecticut, where she achieved a 3.2 grade-point average at graduation, as per TV Overmind.

She was also a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority there, which aims to empower women to act with intention so that they become an unstoppable force for good.

Why am I not surprised that Amanda’s dad handles her finances? #SummerHouse pic.twitter.com/iniDkj4p6I — Threewick (@oh_chadwick) April 19, 2022

