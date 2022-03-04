Andy Cohen apologises to Larsa Pippen for ‘horrible’ first RHOM reunion













Ahead of the Real Housewives Of Miami season 4 reunion, Bravo unveiled a sneak peek in which host Andy Cohen apologised to Larsa Pippen for her previous reunion appearance that didn’t go too well.

Peacock’s two-part reunion features Miami housewives Larsa Pippen, Alexa Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein, as well as newcomers Julia Lemigova, Guerdy Abraira, and Nicole Martin.

With part 1 scheduled for 3 March and part 2 on 10 March, Bravo revealed an exclusive clip ahead of tonight’s episode, featuring a brief reference to Pippen’s season 1 reunion, which didn’t end as smoothly as anticipated.

Bravo welcomes the Housewives into the “Versace Mansion”

Shot on an elaborated set designed to mimic Miami’s luxurious Versace Mansion hotel, Cohen wasted no time in diving deep into the gossip after the housewives introduced the designers for their stunning gowns.

The newbies revealed that they were thrown into the deep end as their experienced counterparts never briefed them for their first reunion, which if you’ve seen previous editions, becomes heated very quickly.

Hochstein and Echevarria are the most seasoned members on the couch, having been full-time members for three seasons. Meanwhile, Pippen departed after a drama-filled season one and returned for the latest installment.

Andy Cohen felt bad for Larsa Pippen’s first RHOM reunion

Speaking of season one, Cohen couldn’t help but look back at Pippen’s first reunion, which saw Marysol Patton claim that Pippen was rude to her now-late mother Elsa Patton, back in 2011.

Patton allegedly predicted that Pippen was “worried about a man and emotionally immature”, prompting a heated discussion between the pair. At the season 1 reunion, the 47-year-old admitted that “she may have taken it another level” whilst defending herself since she was protective over her former husband, Scottie Pippen.

In the season 4 reunion clip, Cohen recalled: “Well, I have to say, poor Larsa, the only reunion she got was that horrible reunion we did that was live in the Clubhouse. We’ve never done a live reunion since, I apologise.”

“I’m hoping this is a way better experience because I felt like we were rushed,” she agreed.

Throughout the season, Pippen’s formerly close relationship with Kim Kardashian was a topic of interest, with the star explaining to Adriana in episode 10 that she was “stuck in the middle” between Kim and Kanye.

That was truly the drama fans wanted.

Larsa and Kim K fell out because she “knew too much?” And she was “in the middle” of Kim and Kanye? Hmmm #RHOM pic.twitter.com/TPI9qemNmB — Queen of Sting 🐝 (@DaQueenJBee) February 11, 2022

Kanye West’s penis on next weeks episode #RHOM pic.twitter.com/oUwru3jD5N — Prostitution Whore (@HousewivesHo4) February 3, 2022

Adriana knows exactly what she’s doing by talking about Kanye and kim to Larsa #rhom — Welcome Odiosas 💝🙃🦄 (@fancyfaceNeah) February 11, 2022