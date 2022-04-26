Andy Cohen breaks down in emotional RHONJ's season 12 reunion trailer













Fans were sent into a frenzy this Monday after Bravo released the trailer for the RHONJ season 12 reunion, and let’s just say it looks like one of the most intense yet. The reunion is Nashville themed after the iconic girls’ trip away during the season and from what we saw on the promo, the ladies discuss everything and anything with Andy, and it’s not all sunshine and rainbows.

Just a few of the moments we could see from the trailer were Dolores Cantina and Jennifer Aydin arguing, with Dolores calling her a C U Next Tuesday, as well as Teresa and Margaret lashing out at each other and seeing host Andy Cohen crying and screaming at the ladies.

Reality Titbit has all the details on what’s in store for the first part of the RHONJ season 12 reunion, so keep reading to find out all the juicy details.

RHONJ: Fans have a lot to say about Tiki and the party planner in ep 12

RHONJ reunion. Picture: The Dramatic Real Housewives of New Jersey (Season 12) Reunion Trailer

Dolores calls Jennifer a c**t

During the 2022 trailer, we were shown a small snippet of a pretty intense argument between Dolores and Jennifer, to the point where Dolores snapped at Jen calling her a “f**ng ct”, this came after Jen said she thought that Cantina has a hidden agenda.

Throughout the season, Aydin and Cantina have been okay, however, things took a turn for the worse when Jen said Dolores had been a “jerk” to her.

She claims to defend me — and she does in real life, she really does defend me. And I love her. And I thought, ‘She loves me in real life, and sometimes is a jerk to me on the show. Jennifer Aydin

Expect to see a pretty explosive fight between the ladies when the reunion is released on May 3!

Teresa appears to be the centre of the drama

No surprise, during the short trailer it appears that Teresa Giudice is the centre of most of the drama. Before the interview even started, Teresa was filmed arguing with her brother Joe Gorga backstage.

The argument was over Margaret as usual, with Teresa feeling upset that her brother wasn’t “defending” her when it came to the ladies’ issues surrounding Teresa’s beau, Louis.

Teresa and Margaret then continue to have their own feud on stage where they debate back and forth about who started the iconic food and drink fight in Nashville earlier in the season.

Her issues appear to continue with her sister in law Melissa as they discuss why she won’t be a bridesmaid at Giudice’s wedding.

A sneak inside Jen and her husbands affair

During season 12, Jennifer Aydin opened up bout her husband’s previous cheating drama during their relationship years ago. Andy appears to ask a lot of in-depth questions to Jen about the situation to which she gets very upset.

Jen also appears to get upset with her husband after he doesn’t seem to support his wife or back her after some of the girls made some harsh comments, Jen turns to her husband on the preview and says “f* say something!”

