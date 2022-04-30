Andy Cohen's mom "never thought he'd have kids", now he's a father-of-two













Andy Cohen has been working in the world of TV since 1990 and he’s the man most people recognise for hosting the Real Housewives reunion shows and Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live. Andy has spent decades as a TV host dealing with Real Housewives throwing shade, bringing receipts and walking offset.

Andy has seen the women and their families go through all kinds of changes over many seasons of Real Housewives and he’s interviewed tonnes of celebrities on WWHL. Nowadays, he’s spending more time expanding his own family and April 2022 saw him welcome a baby girl into the world named Lucy.

Andy Cohen welcomes a new baby girl

On April 29th, 2022, Andy Cohen took to Instagram and Twitter to share a photo of himself with his newborn daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen.

Andy is a dad to three-year-old Benjamin Allen Cohen. Both of his children were born via a surrogate.

In Andy’s Instagram post, he thanked his surrogate and everyone else who made it possible for him to have a daughter: “Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!! Her big brother can’t wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy.“

HERE’S LUCY!!!! Meet Lucy Eve Cohen!! My heart is bursting pic.twitter.com/cvaQGrbbpX — Andy Cohen (@Andy) April 29, 2022

Andy says his mom didn’t think he’d be able to have kids

Andy’s journey into fatherhood started in 2019, but he didn’t always know that he’d be able to be a parent.

Speaking of coming out to his mother, Andy said at The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion part one in 2022: “I remember when I came out, my mom felt that it was a different time, she didn’t think I would ever be able to have kids and I didn’t either. She felt like she was grieving the loss of the life that she wanted for me.“

He asked if Heather Dubrow had to “recalibrate what her expectations for her children were” in regards to their coming out and Heather said: “No, straight people don’t have children either.“

How old is Andy Cohen and who is he dating now?

Andy Cohen was born in St Louis in 1968 making him 53 years old in 2022.

Judging by Andy’s social media posts, he is raising his children as a single dad. He doesn’t tag anyone else in his baby announcement posts and many of his Instagram posts have been of himself and son, Ben.

Andy spoke about his relationship status while on The Wendy Williams Show as per Bravo and said that being single was “OK“, he added: “I feel like I was a lot to handle when I wasn’t a parent. And now, meeting people, in my mind, it’s so heavy… You’re not only dating me, but you’re gonna date — you know, my son’s in the picture. So it seems like a lot.”

