Andy Cohen is receiving all the free merch amid the Scandoval drama, as he’s seen wearing Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney’s sandwich shop merch after the reunion, weeks after being gifted a TomTom shirt by Raquel Leviss.

Vanderpump Rules has been on our screens for 10 years, and this season has the most anticipated reunion yet. Andy Cohen has shared some behind-the-scenes footage, and we’re reeling in every bit until we can see the full show.

As of yet, Bravo has not released an official release date, but if Andy’s stories are anything to go by, we’re set to receive all the answers.

Andy Cohen wears Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix’s merch

Taking to his Instagram stories after the filming of the highly anticipated Vanderpump Rules reunion, Andy Cohen showed off his new merch to go along with his TomTom sweatshirt from Raquel.

The merch was of course a ‘Something About Her’ pullover, the sandwich shop launched by Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix.

In the story Andy said: “I got some new merch to go along with my TomTom merch.”

Fans can ‘twin’ with Andy as the pair recently launched their sandwich shop merch online.

Raquel Leviss gifted Andy Cohen a TomTom shirt

During Raquel’s Watch What Happens Live appearance just days before ‘Scandoval’ came to light, Cohen was gifted a black sweater with Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’s bar logo.

After the news broke, the Bravo exec took to his Instagram story to ask ‘if the sweatshirt held all the answers.’ “What does this sweatshirt know, what has it seen?”

He then continued: “I need answers sweatshirt, talk to me.” It looks like Andy may have gotten all the answers he needed when he filmed the reunion as he revealed ‘nothing was left unsaid’ in the ’emotional’ reunion.

Fans think Andy Cohen is ‘Team Ariana’

When news of ‘Scandoval’ broke, it seems like Andy was just as shocked as us as he took to his Instagram story to reveal he was ‘riveted’ and ‘upset’.

He then informed his Instagram family that he had just woken up from a nap where he dreamt about Ariana.

TikTok users took to the app to repost the stories with the caption: “Andy is Team Ariana.”

One wrote: “Yes! Team Ariana.”

Andy Cohen has revealed his upset at the whole ordeal, however, keeps his impartiality.