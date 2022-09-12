Andy Cohen's net worth comes from helping create Real Housewives and a long career on Bravo











Last Friday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ended filming its reunion, and a lot was said during the lengthy episode. Host Andy Cohen sat down with the ladies to dive into the season and the drama unfolded.

It came in hot. For the past couple of weeks, viewers have seen a lot of drama unfolding between the cast members.

The upcoming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion brought a lot of drama, as the Beverly Hills residents still needed to finish their pending conversations. At every end of the season, Andy Cohen is present as he grills the housewives on all the drama and gossip throughout the episodes. Fans expect to get all the answers needed to close another chapter – and open a new one.

Being in the Bravo network for almost two decades, the popular host has made significant earnings. One of many facts fans might have not known is that he helped create the Real Housewives franchise, explaining part of his big net worth.

Andy Cohen teases major ‘bombshell’ at RHOBH Reunion

Undoubtedly, the reunion is going to be tense but entertaining. In the past couple of weeks, viewers have seen a lot of arguments between the Housewives.

Before the long hours of filming, Andy gave a sneak peek by beginning to ask through an Instagram story, “How do we feel like it’s going, ladies?”. Seconds later, Kyle Richard appears in the frame and responds, “I feel like it’s going fantastic. Beautifully, Andy. As expected.”

Things did not end there, the Watch What Happens Live Host then shared a major “bombshell” that dropped days before the day’s events, teasing that a “mystery has been solved that I didn’t even know existed”.

He didn’t provide any further details and hasn’t posted on Instagram, leaving fans wondering what had happened.

Diana Jenkins, who missed the reunion in person after contracting Covid-19, is said to be joining the cast virtually.

Fans want to hear the “tough questions”

As fans wait for the episode to come out, many have begun to wonder about what kind of questions will be addressed at the reunion. So much drama in one season and many cliffhangers left in between need their questions answered.

Naturally, fans wanted the host to bring questions that would bring up the most honest and controversial answers.

One fan said: “Mention it all!”

A second one commented: “Don’t hold back. There’s a lot that should not be swept under the carpet.”

A follower pointed out: “Hold the BULLIES accountable!”

Another fan wrote: “Omg the drama.”

Almost two decades of Bravo

Without a doubt, Andy has become the face of Bravo. Not only is he the host of Watch What Happens Live, but he always hosts the reunion shows of the Real Housewives franchises.

Before becoming a host, the 54-year-old began as a vice president of original programming for Bravo in 2004. He has helped in creating today’s biggest Bravo reality series such as the Real Housewives. He is also the executive producer of Project Runway, My Life on the D List, Top Chef, The Rachel Zoe Project, and The Millionaire Matchmaker.

Becoming a favorite host of many, the 54-year-old launched his own space, Watch What Happens Live in 2009. Andy would invite cast members of Bravo’s most popular shows and dive into their dramatic lives in the series.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Andy has an estimated net worth of $50 million.

