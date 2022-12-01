Angie Katsanevas was first introduced to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City as Jen Shah’s friend. Although she isn’t a full-time cast member, Angie K is quickly becoming a fan favorite as she makes more regular appearances.

It was her November 30 2022 episode that had viewers truly infatuated with Angie K. She revealed she is a “respected woman,” spent $15,000 on Jen’s husband Coach’s birthday, and took the best room on the cast trip.

She brought real drama, and fans are now applauding Angie for her performance. Let’s get to know her better, from what she does for work to what viewers are saying about the newbie’s appearance.

Meet Angie Katsanevas

Angie first joined RHOSLC in season 3 as a friend. The business owner, wife and mother is described as “ever loyal” in her Bravo bio, while she “always has her friends’ backs but will speak her mind when they cross her.”

She celebrates her birthday on November 17 and was introduced to the Bravo show as Jen’s bestie. Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, Angie K hosted Sharrieff Shah’s 51st birthday party at her house.

Angie auditioned for the series back in 2019, but she wasn’t chosen to lead the Salt Lake City housewife crew. However, now she’s here for all the show drama, including Jen throwing champagne over her as she thought it was “funny.”

Angie K’s career and partner

Angie has been a hairdresser since she was 21 and currently owns Lunatic Fringe salon, a hair salon with five stores across Utah, Idaho, and Ohio. The salon offers cutting, coloring, styling, extensions and makeup.

She founded the first salon in Salt Lake City in 1999 with fellow hairdresser Shawn Trujillo, who is her husband. Together, they are parents to an 11-year-old daughter, Elektra, who is an equestrian.

Her ‘strong’ appearance on RHOSLC

During Angie K’s appearance on the November 30 episode, fans were seriously impressed with what they called a “strong” performance. Others said she “tore” it up and made it snow with “knockout” drama-filled scenes.

She may not have received a snowflake on RHOSLC but viewers are now eager for her to receive one. Many are predicting that, by next season, producers could easily be handing one to her.

A fan wrote: “Angie K has kinda been running things for awhile now. Someone get this woman a snowflake! #rhoslc.”

Another penned: “This was a very STRONG ep. for Angie K. I must say that I’m impressed girl! #RHOSLC.”

“Angie K is bringing it OMG #RHOSLC,” a fellow viewer reacted on Twitter. Although a lot of those watching are hoping she gets a snowflake, some are siding with Jen amid their on-screen argument.

