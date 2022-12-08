Angie Katsanevas’s net worth is a hot topic following The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 3 episode 10 shown on December 7, 2022.

The RHOSLC newbie had a stroke of bad luck when Jen Shah threw some shoes overboard on a boat that all the ladies were on.

Jen may not have known the heels she threw into the ocean were Angie’s. Thankfully, though, the RHOSLC newcomer was pretty calm about losing a pair of heels worth $1,500.

Who is Angie K on Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City?

Angie Katsanevas is one of three new supporting cast members on The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City. She is introduced on the show as Jen Shah’s friend and is a wife, mother and business owner, per her Bravo TV bio.

Angie was 48 years old when RHOSLC was filmed. Her husband is Shawn Trujillo and together they have a daughter named Elektra.

She has more than 9,000 Instagram followers and can be found at @angiekatsanevas.

Angie Katsanevas’ net worth explored

Given that Angie is a cast member of RHOSLC, it’s no surprise she has significant wealth. Bustle reports her co-star, Lisa Barlow, has a net worth of $5 million, while it estimates Whitney Rose’s at $3 million.

The New York Banner estimates Angie Katsanevas’ net worth at $5 million. She’s owner and founder of successful hair salon Lunatic Fringe in Salt Lake City.

When her shoes were thrown overboard by Jen during season 3 episode 10, Angie had bigger concerns, which show money isn’t everything to Angie.

Angie K cared more about pictures of her daughter

After her shoes had been thrown overboard, Angie said: “At that moment I did not care about my shoes.”

She said she was more worried about her phone, adding: “Because it has all the photos of my daughter on it and just, you know, important things, so I was relieved.”

The mother-of-one is clearly close to her daughter as she often shares snaps of her and her husband to the ‘gram:

WATCH RHOSLC ON BRAVO WEDNESDAYS AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know