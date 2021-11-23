Are Anastasia and Alex from Below Deck dating now?











Anastasia Surmava and Alex Radcliffe have sparked dating rumors after appearing on Galley Talk together – and posting IG pictures.

Rumors about the pair have been surfacing online since last year. And just weeks since the latest Bravo season wrapped up, speculation hasn’t stopped.

Despite not appearing on the same season together – as Alex’s first debut was in season five – the two look cosy over on Instagram and cameras.

The cast members from Below Deck Mediterranean have stepped foot on land, so Reality Titbit set sail and find out all the gossip…

Are Anastasia and Alex dating?

No, Anastasia and Alex are just very close friends. Despite several rumors that have circulated, he jokily describes their friendship as “toxic”.

As they are such good mates, they usually crack jokes when people ask if they are an official item, and have never dated or hooked up.

They first sparked dating rumors at Christmas 2020, when Anastasia posted a picture of them hanging out – which was just as friends.

In a recent comment on Alex’s IG post of them at an event together, a fan asked if they are a couple as they would be “so cute”.

He responded with: “we both are taken people/ she’s more manly than me.”

They’ve even tried to get each other dates!

Who is Anastasia Surmava dating?

Anastasia is dating model Will Higginson, 30, who starred on MIC.

The couple constantly post cute, loved-up pics on Instagram. They are thought to have met in January 2021, and have been public since April.

Will, who is from South Africa but lives in London, starred on E4’s Made in Chelsea in 2020. He dated Sophie Hermann and Olivia Bentley.

Anastasia recently said he is “besties” with her mom. It also looks like he has packed up and is currently staying in Vermont, where she is based.

Alex’s relationship status explored

Alex is in a relationship with a woman named Marissa Sweet.

From going on the beach together to going paddling, the couple appear to be incredibly loved-up and happy.

They have been posting pictures together on Instagram since September 2021, so it looks like Alex and Marissa have recently become an item!

