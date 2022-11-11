









Winter House season 2 is officially a go in 2022 but it’s leaving some Bravo viewers confused given that some of the show’s cast is also on Southern Charm. Austen Kroll’s relationship with Ciara Miller and his romance with Olivia Flowers has some fans of the show scratching their heads this winter.

Ciara has fans of Winter House urging her to “move on” from Austen on Twitter. Many more are confused about whether Austen and Olivia are still together now. So, let’s take a look at what happened between Ciara and Austen and what fans are saying about the love triangle on Winter House.

Austen and Ciara on Winter House

Many Winter House viewers have taken to Twitter in 2022 to comment on the relationship between Ciara and Austen. Some suggested that the two never “officially” dated, and didn’t understand Ciara’s feelings shown in the series.

During Winter House season 2 episode 4, Austen and Ciara sat down to talk at a Halloween party. She said: “I don’t want to do this back-and-forth game. I have a lot of feelings for you, but I still want to have a good time while we’re here…”

Austen replied: “Ciara last year was like so fun and I came to the house in the summer and I was a ticking time bomb.”

Ciara got emotional and suggested that Austen should work through his issues in therapy, adding that she thinks he’s a “good guy” and asked him to step being “self-destructive.”

Austen added: “Coming back to Vermont was really about having another chance. Yes, I came to The Hamptons, I was drunk I was single, but like that’s not the person that I want to be…”

The two were no longer dating at the time of their chat.

Olivia gives her take on his Hamptons kiss

It’s safe to say that Austen’s timeline of romances has been difficult to keep up with. After he and Ciara were officially over, he went on to have a relationship with Olivia.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2022, Olivia Flowers said that she could defend his behavior in the Hamptons when he purposely made out with Lindsay to make Ciara jealous: “To me, he went to The Hamptons as a single boy having fun. He made that clear to everyone…”

Olivia also called Austen “the Range Rover” of male attractiveness after he was previously dubbed the “Honda Civic of male attractiveness.”

Are Austen and Olivia still together?

No. Austen and Olivia are no longer in a relationship.

At the beginning of Southern Charm season 8, Olivia was introduced to the cast as Austen’s love interest.

However, as any viewers of the show’s reunion will know, the two officially called it quits.

An October 13 report from E! News reveals that Austen still holds a special place in his heart for his ex: “She’s a very, very important person in my life and I don’t know if that was conveyed properly at the reunion or during the season. But I never say never there.”

The two also still follow one another on Instagram.

Reality Titbit and GRV Media have reached out to Austen and Olivia for comment.

